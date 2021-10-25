CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Back-to-back shutouts

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Sorokin recorded a 42-save shutout in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights. As the Islanders' season-opening 13-game road...

www.cbssports.com

nyihockeynow.com

Ilya Sorokin Named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Ilya Sorokin’s impressive week earned the New York Islanders goaltender a nod from the NHL. Sorokin was named the league’s third star of the week on Monday for going 3-0-1 in his last four games. Sorokin helped the Islanders pick up at least a point in each of their last...
NHL
chatsports.com

Ilya Sorokin brilliant as Islanders top Chicago for first victory of season

CHICAGO – Anders Lee was a late scratch because of non-COVID-19 illness and Matt Martin was back on the fourth line for the first time since offseason ankle surgery. But the most important thing for the Islanders on Tuesday night was Ilya Sorokin was in net. The goalie was brilliant...
NHL
Middletown Press

Sorokin stops 26 shots in Islanders' 3-0 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots and the New York Islanders kept the Arizona Coyotes winless with a 3-0 victory Saturday night. New York got off to slow starts in the first two periods, but Sorokin made some tough...
NHL
NHL

Sorokin makes 39 saves, Islanders defeat Blackhawks for first win

CHICAGO -- Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves to help the New York Islanders to their first win of the season, 4-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday. Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals for the Islanders (1-2-0), who lost their previous two games on this stretch of 13 straight on the road.
NHL
Person
Ilya Sorokin
nyihockeynow.com

Isles’ Net Belongs to Ilya Sorokin Even with Varlamov’s Pending Return

When the New York islanders waived Cory Schneider on Monday it all but indicated that Semyon Varlamov was going to be coming off the IR very soon. That means head coach Barry Trotz has a difficult decision to make in the near future. Does he ride the hot hand of...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Sorokin a Star for Islanders, Thoughts Six Games in, & More

The New York Islanders have some time before they head to Nashville to face the Predators on Saturday. After dominating in between the pipes over his last four games, Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin was named the NHL’s third star of the week. It has been six games and we have learned quite a lot about the Islanders already. Robin Salo may have been who the eyes were on in Bridgeport this past weekend, but forward Anatolii Golyshev had himself a strong two-games.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Islanders Extend Johnston, Sorokin’s Net to Lose & More

The New York Islanders are off for a few more days, but there is still news from the organization. Depth forward Ross Johnston has agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $1.1 million annually. With Semyon Varlamov set to return, it is Ilya Sorokin’s net to lose given his strong play. Stan Bowman is out as the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks, after an investigation showed the failure to act following sexual assault being brought to his and other’s attentions.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Weekly: Sorokin Leads The Turnaround

The New York Islanders are on an early-season break from their 13-game road trip after a whirlwind week. Ilya Sorokin stole the show over the weekend to put the cherry on top of a great four-game stretch, putting him at 3-0-1 during that span and lifting the team out of the Metropolitan Division basement.
NHL
chatsports.com

Barry Trotz wants to keep Ilya Sorokin in rhythm so Islanders don't miss a beat

Ilya Sorokin is likely to start again when the Islanders resume their 13-game road trip on Thursday night against the Canadiens. This despite Semyon Varlamov, who has been activated off injured reserve, being ready to make his season’s debut. But Varlamov, who missed all of training camp with soreness that...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders Gameday News: Welcoming Columbus back to the Metro

The Islanders are in Columbus tonight to face the Blue Jackets, who have begun their post-Tortorella therapy sessions with a 2-1-0 start. It’s been a pandemic since we last saw the Blue Jackets, who are forced (back) into the Metro due to the (mis)fortunes of geography. Columbus is seen as...
NHL
FanSided

Islanders give nod that Semyon Varlamov is back

Ilya Sorokin has done an incredible job holding down the New York Islanders crease since the start of the season. It didn’t start off well for Sorokin, but with back-to-back shutouts on back-to-back nights, he was rightfully named one of the NHL’s three stars of the week. Goalies don’t typically...
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Zach Parise: Dealing with back tightness

Parise is dealing with a back issue ahead of Saturday's game versus the Predators, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. Parise will attempt to take the ice for Friday's practice, but at this point he should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with Nashville. The 37-year-old winger has gone scoreless through six games this campaign.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Patrick Kane and 2 Chicago Blackhawks coaches are removed from the COVID-19 protocol

The Chicago Blackhawks removed Patrick Kane from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Monday along with assistant coach Tomas Mitell and video coach Matt Meacham, and Kane played against the Ottawa Senators. Kane joined Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalík on the second line 38 seconds into the game. He wound up recording a hat trick to lead the Hawks to a 5-1 victory — their first win of the season. Kane ...
NHL

