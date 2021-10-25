CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Lacking goal support Sunday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Lehner gave up two goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Islanders. With the Golden Knights missing essentially a...

www.cbssports.com

knightsonice.com

Golden Knights suffer 3-1 loss to Blues despite strong effort by Lehner

The banged-up Golden Knights played their first game in six days and the first since losing captain Mark Stone and goal-scorer Max Pacioretty to injury. The St. Louis Blues handed Vegas its second straight loss by securing a 3-1 win Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Once again, the Knights lost a player to injury during the game, as Alec Martinez left the game in the third period and did not return.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

Even Years Later Robin Lehner Remains a Fan Favorite on Long Island

In the three seasons since Robin Lehner last wore a New York Islanders jersey, the love affair between the goaltender and the fanbase has never waivered. Lehner has taken every chance he could get to fondly recall his time on Long Island and Islanders fans have continued to him support wherever he has ended up.
NHL
knightsonice.com

Golden Knights drop fourth straight in loss to Islanders

The Vegas Golden Knights lost 2-0 to the New York Islanders on Sunday night. Vegas seemed to turn the corner in the second period but were not able to get a goal passed Ilya Sorokin. Robin Lehner was excellent in the game and was the one of the only reasons...
NHL
State
Colorado State
NHL

Rapid Recap: Islanders 2, Golden Knights 0

Sorokin records 42-save shutout, Bailey with two points, as Islanders extend point streak to four games. Sticking with the same lineup was a good bet for Barry Trotz, as the New York Islanders skated to a 2-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. Fresh...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Robin Lehner disappointed in union’s actions in assault inquiry

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner expressed his displeasure Friday with how the NHL Players Association handled sexual assault allegations against a former Chicago Blackhawks video coach in 2010. “There’s a lot of things I can say, but people should have a hard time sleeping at night,” Lehner said. “I’m not...
NHL
knightsonice.com

Golden Knights blow three-goal lead but recover in 5-4 shootout win against Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights had quite an up-and-down performance but came away with two points in a 5-4 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas was coming off an emotional back-to-back road set against Colorado and Dallas, and it looked like it was going to be another successful outing when the Knights held a three-goal lead just under six minutes into the third period.
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Robin
sacramentosun.com

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone avoids surgery

The injury report on Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was relatively positive Tuesday. The veteran forward has an uncertain timetable in his recovery from a lower-body injury, but he will not require surgery, according to coach Peter DeBoer. Stone got hurt Thursday during the Golden Knights' 6-2 road defeat...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights recall preseason standout on defense

The Golden Knights recalled defenseman Daniil Miromanov from the American Hockey League on Thursday. Miromanov is yet to appear in the NHL, but he was one of the standouts in preseason with a pair of goals. He has two goals and four points in two games with the Silver Knights.
NHL
#Dallas#Islanders#Golden Knights#The Golden Knights#Swede
NHL

Preview: Blues at Golden Knights

BLUES The St. Louis Blues are off to a good start in the 2020-21 season. After beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 in their season opener on Saturday, the Blues' offense contributed seven goals in a 7-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. Jordan Kyrou had four points (two...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Loses goal to scoring change

Kolesar's empty-net goal has been changed to an assist on Evgenii Dadonov's tally in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche. Kolesar will have to wait a little longer for his first goal of the season after a (perhaps accidental) give-and-go with Dadonov late in the third period. The 24-year-old Kolesar has two helpers, 10 shots on net and 27 hits through six contests as a physical force in the middle six.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Three injured forwards return to Golden Knights practice

The Golden Knights received some much needed forward reinforcements at practice Monday. Centers Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden, who are on injured reserve, and left wing William Carrier, who has been in concussion protocol, skated with the team for the first time since the regular season started. Howden and Carrier were full participants and Roy wore a non-contact jersey.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

DeBoer: For Golden Knights, winning is easy as counting to 3

Peter DeBoer tried to make the math simple. For the Vegas Golden Knights to win hockey games, they need to be able to score three goals a game. The challenge is trying to get to that magic number. With Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone, the team’s top two scorers, out...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Injured in loss

Martinez (undisclosed) left Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues in the third period. Head coach Pete DeBoer didn't have an update on Martinez's status after the game, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Martinez was tripped by the Blues' Klim Kostin and fell awkwardly into the boards. The 34-year-old blueliner...
NHL
markerzone.com

GOLDEN KNIGHTS FRUSTRATED WITH POOR DEFENSE, SLOW START

The Vegas Golden Knights have had a terrible start to the 2020-21 season. They are currently sitting in last in the Pacific Division with a 1-2-0 record, along with losing their two best forwards to injury, Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone. Now, one of their best assets has been struggling to start the season, their defense.
NHL
NHL

Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Flyers, Blues-Golden Knights

Goalies rise to occasion for Boston, Philadelphia; shorthanded Vegas has tough test against St. Louis. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for key games each week throughout the season. The Boston Bruins (1-0-0) and Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-1) are each coming off impressive wins...
NHL
tucsonpost.com

Golden Knights limp into matchup with unbeaten Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights will be without their two top scorers from last season when they face the undefeated St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Left winger Max Pacioretty, who had 24 goals and 27 assists in 48 games in 2020-21, will be sidelined up to six weeks with a broken left ankle sustained in the team's 6-2 loss at Los Angeles on Thursday.
NHL

