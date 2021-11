Alie-Cox did not have a reception despite four targets in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to Tennessee. Alie-Cox played on 39 of the offense's 80 snaps and went out for a pass on 25 plays, both about his season average. It was Jack Doyle who had a touchdown catch in the loss despite Alie-Cox having four touchdowns in his last four games. Still, there wasn't a significant change in either tight end's workload, so we wouldn't be too worried about his lack of receptions. Alie-Cox is a red-zone threat, but his upside is limited given his low target share.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO