A bright start, a frustrating middle portion of the match, and a shift in momentum from Alex Lacazette that led to the last-second equalizer on Monday night. Mikel Arteta’s side extended their unbeaten streak to six matches and but the four points that have been left wanting from the previous two fixtures is the exact amount between Arsenal and the top four. The chance to rectify Monday’s mistakes will come quickly as the Emirates will be the focal point Friday evening.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO