Morristown West’s wide receiver Jase Rumph had big goals in mind and was looking forward to making a splash coming into his senior season. In the first game of the season against Morristown East, Rumph went down after making a jab on a route. At first, he was sure he had just tweaked something but after being evaluated, it turned out he tore his ACL, MCL and other ligaments in his leg causing him to miss the rest of his senior year.

MORRISTOWN, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO