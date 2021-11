CHICAGO (CBS) —The Chicago Sky already has a WNBA championship. Now the team has another big honor: its own CTA train. It debuted on the Green Line Monday, which means it’s riding right past WinTrust Arena, the Chicago Sky’s home court. The Chicago Sky train runs through the end of the year. What an honor!!!🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/tPyp6xO5Zk — James Wade (@coachjameswade) November 1, 2021

