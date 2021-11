Marvel fans think that Spider-Man 4 is one of the mystery movies that Sony put onto its slate this week. News of the two unannounced 2023 films surfaced recently, and the Internet got to quick work pondering which characters we would be seeing on the big screen. It makes sense that Sony would want to keep what's coming down the pipe a secret. Spider-Man: No Way Home is merely 6 weeks away. There are some massive revelations waiting in that movie for fans across the globe. (They've even begun hinting at that Sinister Six roster with some recent media interviews.) But, there's no way of knowing for sure. Tom Holland is very popular as the character, and although this might be the end of the Homecoming trilogy, there's more story to be told with Peter Parker. (Some fans want all of the Peters to get their closure in separate movies too.) Fans have been dreaming of some storylines like him fighting Venom or a live-action Spider-Verse. It would seem as though they're about to get their wish in a real way. All of that would require another standalone Spider-Man film beyond No Way Home.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO