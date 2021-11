49ers -4 It appears the 49ers will roll with Jimmy Garoppolo under center again, and he’ll need to take care of these three elements in Week 7 versus the Colts. Yes, one can fairly make the argument whether the San Francisco 49ers should formally and officially make the switch at quarterback from Jimmy Garoppolo to rookie Trey Lance, both in terms of Lance’s playmaking upside and the need to develop the No. 3 overall NFL Draft pick into the franchise’s centerpiece moving forward.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO