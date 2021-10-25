CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. threatens to cut aid to Sudan after military takeover

By Barak Ravid
Axios
Axios
 8 days ago
Sudan's civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was put under house arrest and several other ministers were detained Monday in what appears to be a military coup in the country, per local reports. The latest: The head of the military faction of the Sudanese government, Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, said...

Related
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.S. Envoy Says Sudan's Military Exercised 'Restraint' at Protests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa said on Tuesday that the Sudanese military had shown "restraint" in its response to demonstrations on Saturday, which he said was a sign of potential for a return to power sharing with civilians. Jeffrey Feltman briefed reporters on...
WORLD
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Person
Tony Blinken
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Forces#U S#Military Units#Military Coup#Sudanese
The Independent

US wants probe into claims of mass torture of detainees by Myanmar’s military

The US State Department has demanded a thorough investigation into claims that Myanmar’s military was exposing detainees to brutal torture techniques ever since it wrested power after a military coup.Washington said it was “outraged and disturbed” by reports that Myanmar’s military regime had been using “systematic torture”. “Reports of torture in Burma must be credibly investigated and those responsible for such abuses must be held accountable,” the said the state department’s statement.The United Nations’ top expert on human rights in Myanmar also called for strong international pressure on the Myanmar Junta, which has been in power in the country ever...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WorldView: Protests in Sudan after military coup; U.S. blames Iran for drone attack

Demonstrators took to the streets around Sudan's capital city after the country's top general seized power in a military coup. Meanwhile, a U.S. official said a drone attack on a military outpost in Syria where U.S. troops are based is believed to have been carried out by Iran, and a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and Western nations appears to have been narrowly averted. Also, Japan's Princess Mako married her commoner boyfriend and forfeited her royal status following unusual scrutiny and criticism of the engagement. CBS News' Haley Ott joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international stories.
PROTESTS
Politics
Military News Editor

U.S. Freezes $700 Million in Aid to Sudan Amid Military Coup

The US will suspend $700 million in emergency financing for Sudan because of the ongoing military coup, the State Department announced on Monday. United States Department of State Spokesman Ned Price condemned the clash. He confirmed the dispersal of the entire aid package would be paused because the funds were "intended to support the country's democratic transition."
southernillinoisnow.com

US ‘deeply alarmed’ at reports of military takeover in Sudan, calls for PM’s release

(CAIRO) — After initially being put under house arrest by military forces Monday, Sudan’s acting Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife Muna Abdalla were “kidnapped” at dawn from their Khartoum residence, according to the prime minister’s office. The move happened after the military forces arrested several top civilian officials,...
MILITARY
Fox News

US condemns Sudan military coup, pauses $700M in aid

The Biden administration suspended $700 million in planned aid for Sudan and condemned members of Sudan’s military involved a coup that ousted the country’s civilian-led transitional government from power. Sudan’s military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior officials, prompting widespread demonstrations against the takeover. Military forces opened fire...
POLITICS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
65K+
Followers
28K+
Post
79M+
Views
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

