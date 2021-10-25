'Halloween Kills' ends with shocking deaths and brutal plot twists. Here's exactly what happened - and what it all means for the next sequel.
By Debanjali Bose
Insider
8 days ago
Warning: This post contains major spoilers for "Halloween Kills."
"Halloween Kills" has a plot twist-filled ending where several major characters die.
The movie's ending also re-creates an iconic scene from "Halloween" (1978).
"Halloween Kills" opens with Karen (Judy Greer), Allyson (Andi Matichak), and an injured Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) driving away after setting Laurie's home on fire. They hope the flames will finally kill serial killer Michael Myers (Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney). Unfortunately for the women, a group of firemen rescues Michael. He then murders the men and goes on a killing spree around Haddonfield on Halloween. Towards the end of the movie, a mob tries to kill Michael by cornering him on the street. While their stabs and gunshots injure him and he briefly collapses, Michael bounces back and attacks the mob instead, killing all of them. Former sheriff Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers) is a part of this mob when Michael kills him by slashing his throat. Leigh's death is especially poignant because 40 years prior, his daughter, Annie (Nancy Kyes), was one of Michael's first victims after the killer escaped from a mental institution. Leigh had joined the mob earlier in the movie to finally avenge Annie's death. Instead, he ends up as yet another of Michael's victims. Tommy, who Laurie had been babysitting as a child in "Halloween" (1978) the night Michael attacked Laurie and her friends, is also a part of the mob. In 1978, Tommy had escaped Michael relatively unscathed but in "Halloween Kills," Michael stabs and kills him. While Michael is a couple of streets away facing off against the mob, Karen is outside the Myers home when she thinks she's spotted someone standing at the bedroom window upstairs. The figure appears to be dressed the same way Michael was on Halloween night in 1963 when his parents found him standing outside holding a large knife, right after he stabbed his sister. When Karen goes up to the room to take a closer look at the window, Michael appears behind her and stabs her - just like he had stabbed his sister in 1963, in the same spot and the same room. While "Halloween Kills" ends with the shocking deaths of several important characters, there are a few more people who are still alive for the 2022 sequel "Halloween Ends." Allyson is still presumably alive after medics are seen leading her away from her mother and towards an ambulance shortly before Michael kills Karen. Laurie is also alive at the hospital and offers a theory for why it's hard to kill Michael: "The more he kills, the more he transcends into something else." By now, Laurie says, he isn't a "mortal man made of flesh and blood." In the next hospital bed is Deputy Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) who arrested Michael in 1978 but failed to kill him - something he has regretted ever since. Away from Frank and Laurie, but still somewhere in the hospital, is Lindsey. Annie had been babysitting Lindsey the night the teen was murdered in 1978. In "Halloween Kills," Lindsey has a very close brush with Michael but ultimately escapes alive. Richards previously told Insider's Jason Guerrasio that even she was surprised her character didn't die in the movie. Read the original article on Insider
Warning: This article contains major Halloween Kills spoilers. Like, super juicy ones. It’s nearly Halloween, and you know what that means: It’s once again time for the residents of Haddonfield to try and fail to kill Michael Myers. Halloween Kills, which is the twelfth movie in the franchise that first...
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her "biggest contribution" to Laurie Strode's story in Halloween Kills, stemming from 1981's Halloween II. Spoiler warning for the new movie now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Set on the same night as 2018's Halloween — 40 years after the 1978 babysitter murders in John Carpenter's Halloween — a wounded Laurie recuperates at a Haddonfield hospital after her near-fatal fight with Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle). After director David Gordon Green's direct sequel in 2018 rebooted the continuity, doing away with every slasher sequel since the original, the Halloween Kills star didn't want to wear another hospital gown as she did in Halloween II.
Jamie Lee Curtis has shared the four things that scare her the most. Curtis, 62, has been a staple in horror movies for over four decades already. She has appeared in "The Fog," "Prom Night," "Terror Train" and in the "Halloween" franchise. With "Halloween Kills" only just a few days away from releasing, Curtis spoke with Entertainment Tonight and shared four of her biggest fears. Check them out below.
Fans of the Halloween franchise have been wondering this for decades, but upon the release of Halloween Kills, the question remains: Why can't Michael Myers be killed? At the end of 1978's Halloween, final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) thinks that she has defeated the killer after he is shot by Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence). But then he disappears.
David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills, the latest entry in the decades-strong story of Michael Myers (a.ka. the Shape), was an immediate success at the box office upon its release earlier this month. This bodes well for next year’s Halloween Ends, as well as for the beloved slasher franchise as a whole, even with reviews running the gamut.
Halloween-inspired tales have shaped much of the American film noir and horror landscape of today. From Edgar Allan Poe to Stephen King, the human imagination continues boundlessly to explore the savage depths of human nature — while considering the shrouded influences of specters and devilish forces all around us. To celebrate this unhallowed of seasons, the Keys Weekly team recommends time-honored films that are sure to make you leave a light on at bedtime with our…
As of October 2021, there have been 10 films that continue or reimagine the story of Michael Myers that was first laid out in John Carpenter’s Halloween, and unless you’re a devotee of the franchise there’s a good chance you’ve forgotten most of them. At this point in its history, the Halloween franchise has been rebooted once (by Rob Zombie in 2007) and retconned twice (by Halloween H20 in 1998 and Halloween in 2018), creating no less than four different continuities, so you’d be forgiven for letting a few of those go.
This interview contains major spoilers about Halloween Kills. Let’s begin at the end: Judy Greer is Michael Myers’s final victim in Halloween Kills, and she loves it. Greer’s thrilling climax in 2018’s Halloween, in which she cocked a gun and left audiences yelping in delight, felt like a much-earned milestone after years of playing quirky sidekicks. Now she gets a classic horror-movie death at the hands of one of the genre’s spookiest stalwarts.
2018’s Halloween was a somewhat unique entry in the long-running franchise. Rather than trying to tell a new chapter in the long story, it chopped out every sequel and told a story directly following the original 1978 movie. The movie was a rousing success, which resulted in two more sequels getting the green light. Now after a 12-month delay, the first of those movies is here, and while it’s generally getting solid marks, some fans have their issues with Halloween Kills.
“Halloween Kills” raked in an estimated $73 million dollars at the box office since it premiered. This is the second film in the “Halloween” trilogy from writer/director David Gordon Green. The movie is the twelfth installment in the long-running “Halloween” franchise and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney, who reprise their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers.
An unfortunate horror film trend seems to be that Black people are usually the ones to be killed off first. However, there are some standout examples that broke the mold and gave us hope that having melanin doesn't always equate to an automatic death scene.
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Get your broomsticks ready, my pretties. In exciting, seasonally appropriate news, Disney tweeted a new teaser for the upcoming sequel to their 1993 classic, Hocus Pocus, including the reveal of a new, all star cast. Joining the original witchy trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will...
Screen Media Films has dropped the first teaser for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. The fourth installment of the Jeepers Creepers horror movie series, the latest sequel is written by Sean Michael Argo and directed by Timo Vuorensola. The first look teaser trailer is very brief, but it packs a lot of action into just 15 seconds. You can watch the footage below.
Ice T and wife Coco are totally ruling over Halloween with their Joker and Harley Quinn costumes! The Halloween holiday is one of the few times where fans can openly show off their favorites in such a lavish fashion, and various TV and movie stars are celebrating the holiday with full gusto as well. This has given many of them the chance to show off their favorite things in a cool new way, and that is especially true for Ice T and Coco as the two of them have tapped into another famous couple for their Halloween costumes this year.
Comments / 1