'Halloween Kills' ends with shocking deaths and brutal plot twists. Here's exactly what happened - and what it all means for the next sequel.

By Debanjali Bose
 8 days ago

Michael Myers in "Halloween Kills."

Universal Pictures/YouTube

  • Warning: This post contains major spoilers for "Halloween Kills."
  • "Halloween Kills" has a plot twist-filled ending where several major characters die.
  • The movie's ending also re-creates an iconic scene from "Halloween" (1978).
"Halloween Kills" opens with Karen (Judy Greer), Allyson (Andi Matichak), and an injured Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) driving away after setting Laurie's home on fire.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvIwA_0cbYPjGy00
Jamie Lee Curtis in "Halloween" 2018.

Universal

They hope the flames will finally kill serial killer Michael Myers (Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgJH6_0cbYPjGy00
Michael at the end of "Halloween" 2018.

Universal

Unfortunately for the women, a group of firemen rescues Michael. He then murders the men and goes on a killing spree around Haddonfield on Halloween.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aup7_0cbYPjGy00
Michael Myers is back in "Halloween Kills."

Universal

Towards the end of the movie, a mob tries to kill Michael by cornering him on the street.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhxcg_0cbYPjGy00
The mob.

Universal

While their stabs and gunshots injure him and he briefly collapses, Michael bounces back and attacks the mob instead, killing all of them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lRpf_0cbYPjGy00
The mob attacking Michael.

Universal

Former sheriff Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers) is a part of this mob when Michael kills him by slashing his throat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQKln_0cbYPjGy00
Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett in "Halloween Kills."

Universal

Leigh's death is especially poignant because 40 years prior, his daughter, Annie (Nancy Kyes), was one of Michael's first victims after the killer escaped from a mental institution.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLesG_0cbYPjGy00
Annie in "Halloween" (1978).

Compass International Productions

Leigh had joined the mob earlier in the movie to finally avenge Annie's death. Instead, he ends up as yet another of Michael's victims.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4uXm_0cbYPjGy00
Sheriff Brackett in 1978.

Compass International Productions

Tommy, who Laurie had been babysitting as a child in "Halloween" (1978) the night Michael attacked Laurie and her friends, is also a part of the mob.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAhwz_0cbYPjGy00
Tommy (played by Brian Andrews) in "Halloween" (1978).

Compass International Productions

In 1978, Tommy had escaped Michael relatively unscathed but in "Halloween Kills," Michael stabs and kills him.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orC5g_0cbYPjGy00
"Halloween" 1978.

Compass International Productions

While Michael is a couple of streets away facing off against the mob, Karen is outside the Myers home when she thinks she's spotted someone standing at the bedroom window upstairs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgPZ4_0cbYPjGy00
Karen and Allyson.

Universal

The figure appears to be dressed the same way Michael was on Halloween night in 1963 when his parents found him standing outside holding a large knife, right after he stabbed his sister.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ze5cx_0cbYPjGy00
Michael in 1963 and the figure Karen sees in "Halloween Kills."

Compass International Productions/Universal

When Karen goes up to the room to take a closer look at the window, Michael appears behind her and stabs her - just like he had stabbed his sister in 1963, in the same spot and the same room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFcGr_0cbYPjGy00
Michael killing Karen.

Universal

While "Halloween Kills" ends with the shocking deaths of several important characters, there are a few more people who are still alive for the 2022 sequel "Halloween Ends."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3pgr_0cbYPjGy00
Anthony Michael Hall as a grown-up Tommy in "Halloween Kills."

Universal

Allyson is still presumably alive after medics are seen leading her away from her mother and towards an ambulance shortly before Michael kills Karen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZxD9_0cbYPjGy00
Last time we see Allyson in "Halloween Kills."

Universal

Laurie is also alive at the hospital and offers a theory for why it's hard to kill Michael: "The more he kills, the more he transcends into something else." By now, Laurie says, he isn't a "mortal man made of flesh and blood."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGBLM_0cbYPjGy00
Laurie at the hospital.

Universal

In the next hospital bed is Deputy Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) who arrested Michael in 1978 but failed to kill him - something he has regretted ever since.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8842_0cbYPjGy00
Deputy Frank next to Laurie.

Universal

Away from Frank and Laurie, but still somewhere in the hospital, is Lindsey. Annie had been babysitting Lindsey the night the teen was murdered in 1978.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zn8Bd_0cbYPjGy00
Lindsey in 1978.

Compass International Productions

In "Halloween Kills," Lindsey has a very close brush with Michael but ultimately escapes alive. Richards previously told Insider's Jason Guerrasio that even she was surprised her character didn't die in the movie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1sVx_0cbYPjGy00
Kyle Richards in "Halloween Kills."

Universal

Read the original article on Insider

