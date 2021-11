Losing three games in a row is draining. Luckily, the 49ers had the luxury of the Bye week to save them. The season could have easily snowballed after the loss to Arizona. Now the 49ers have a chance to get their season back on track. A 2-3 record is not the end of the world. It is still fairly early in the season to turn it around. While Sunday night's game against Indianapolis is not a must win game, it is definitely a "gotta have it" game."

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO