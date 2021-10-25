CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halyna Hutchins Candlelight Vigil Draws Hundreds of Industry Artisans: 'This Could Have Been Any of Us'

By Michael Schneider
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of entertainment industry artisans gathered on Sunday evening in the crowded parking lot of IATSE Local 80 Burbank headquarters to pay tribute to Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed by a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”. For those in attendance, the spirit of...

IndieWire

At Halyna Hutchins’ Candlelight Vigil, Officials Vow to Fight Putting Production Budgets Over People

At a candlelight vigil held outside the Burbank offices of IATSE Local 80 on Sunday evening, Halyna Hutchins was remembered by her friends and colleagues as a loving and passionate mother, wife, friend, and filmmaker whose life was cut short when she was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of “Rust” last week when the film’s star and producer Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun. The hundreds gathered focused on mourning Hutchins, but many also connected the tragedy to broader conversations around crew safety and the familiar financial pressures that lead productions to make sometimes dangerous cost-saving decisions. Among those who...
Vulture

The Film Industry Reacts to the Tragic Death of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

On October 21, on the New Mexico set of the Western film Rust, a prop firearm was discharged during the filming of a scene, accidentally injuring director Joe Souza and killing the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins was 42. Hutchins had spent her career working as cinematographer and director of photography on a number of independent films, including Darlin’, Blindfire, and Archenemy. “Sick and devastated to hear that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico,” director Elle Schneider tweeted in a thread. “I don’t have words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want her family to somehow find peace among this horrific, horrific loss.” In the aftermath of Hutchins’s death, celebrities, friends, filmmakers, and colleagues are posting their remembrances and shock, as well as concerns about the continued use of dangerous blanks in prop guns on film sets.
BBC

Halyna Hutchins: Rising star of film industry was 'an incredible artist'

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a film set, has been remembered as "an incredible artist". Hutchins had been working as director of photography on the set of Rust. American Cinematographer magazine had named her one of its rising stars in...
New York Post

Halyna Hutchins’ final Instagram post shared ‘perks’ of film industry

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ final Instagram post just one day before she died highlighted the “perks” of shooting Alec Baldwin’s upcoming western film “Rush” in New Mexico. The 42-year-old shared a video on Wednesday of herself smiling as she rode a horse through the desert, captioning the clip: “One of the...
imdb.com

Halyna Hutchins’ Death Was a Tragedy That Could Have Been Prevented

We are all still in shock and reeling with grief and anger over the tragic death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally killed last week on the set of the Western movie “Rust” by a prop gun that was discharged by Alec Baldwin. It remains a mystery as to how in the hell this could have happened.
Deadline

“I Really Hope More People Like Her Exist”: Halyna Hutchins Remembered At IATSE’s Albuquerque Vigil

Hundreds gathered at Albuquerque Civic Plaza on Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Halyna Hutchins, the beloved cinematographer who died on Friday, aged 42, following an accident on the set of the Alec Baldwin Western, Rust. Among the speakers was International Cinematographers Guild President John Lindley, who said that while he’d never met Halyna, he’s developed “a fair picture” of who she was in the days since her passing, given all he’s read, and heard from those who knew her. “She was a mother, a wife, and an accomplished cinematographer. She was beloved, talented, respected and loving,” Lindley told...
Daily Mail

'She was my role model:' Halyna Hutchins' sister pays tribute to the 42-year-old mother and cinematographer as hundreds gather in Burbank for her candlelit vigil

The sister of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on set after being shot by actor Alec Baldwin when he accidentally discharged a prop gun, has spoken about her loss of on Halyna Hutchins' death, just days before hundreds came together in Burbank, California, for a candlelight vigil. The 42-year-old mother...
New Haven Register

'King Richard' Opens 25th Anniversary Celebration of American Black Film Festival

In 1997, Jeff Friday, founder and CEO of Jeff Friday Media, was working as the film division president of UniWorld Group, a prominent multicultural advertising agency headquartered in New York and founded by legendary ad world maven Byron E. Lewis. In January of that year, in search of new clientele within the entertainment industry, Friday headed to the Sundance Film Festival. It was the first film festival he had ever attended. It was also the year writer-director Theodore Witcher’s award-winning “Love Jones” screened at the fest, ushering in an era of what Friday calls “the glory days of Black cinema.” That film, and the experience of seeing it at Sundance, altered the trajectory of Friday’s career.
TVLine

The Rookie EP Bans 'Live' Weapons From Set in Wake of Halyna Hutchins Tragedy: 'Any Risk Is Too Much Risk'

Effective immediately, no “live” weapons will be used on the set of ABC’s The Rookie, showrunner Alexi Hawley announced in a staff memo on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post,” the memo reads. “There will be no more ‘live’ weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk.” This announcement comes one day after director of photography Halyna Hutchins died from injuries sustained on the...
WDSU

Hundreds gather to honor life and legacy of Halyna Hutchins

Hundreds of people gathered at New Mexico's Civic Plaza for a candlelight vigil honoring Halyna Hutchins Saturday evening. The cinematographer was among two people shot when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of “Rust” in Santa Fe on Oct. 21. Hutchins died from her injuries at the hospital.
