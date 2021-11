Catalina Foothill senior Emily Flowers announced her commitment to play tennis for Xavier University. Located in Cincinnati, the Musketeers compete in the Big East Conference. “I wanted to find a school that would challenge me academically and on the tennis court,” Flowers said. “After my visit, I knew that I wanted to go to Xavier. The team was very welcoming and the coaches took the time to show me the athletic facilities, tour the campus, and answer all of my questions. The academic support is amazing and I love that everyone on the team wanted to be there and wanted to succeed. I am so excited that I get to start this new chapter of my life at Xavier.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO