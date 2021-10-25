CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

COVID-19 Bulletin (10/25/21)

By Will Maddox
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reported 556 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Friday. CDC endorses all three COVID-19 boosters, WFAA reports. The Pfizer or Moderna booster is encouraged starting six months past their second vaccination. The...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
CBS Boston

CDC Panel Expected To Recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-11

WASHINGTON (CBS) – A panel of outside advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Tuesday to decide whether to recommend the first coronavirus vaccine for younger children. Pfizer says its’ shot for 5-to-11 year-olds is more than 90-percent effective. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of it on Friday. If the CDC panel approves it Tuesday, there would be just one more regulatory hurdle – CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has to give final approval. If that happens children in that age group could get their first shots as early as Wednesday. Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine for younger children will be a 10 microgram dose, lower than the 30 microgram doses for people 12 and older.
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
deseret.com

CDC reveals which COVID booster shot you should get

Does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a preference for your booster shot? No, not really. On Friday, the CDC said it has endorsed COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, which now opens the door for millions of more people to receive COVID-19 booster shots.
kwso.org

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 10/25/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (10/25/21) reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 from 47 tests conducted on Friday (10/22/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There was 1 positive test result reported by an outside facility. There are currently 42 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs...
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
wwnytv.com

Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

SEATTLE (KING) - A woman in Washington state died from a rare blood clotting syndrome after getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say this is the first death of its kind in the state. Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died Sept. 7 from what...
