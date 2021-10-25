Serra girls fall in opener

DEVOLA — There was no looking ahead for the Marietta Tigers in Tuesday’s tournament opener against Washington Court House at Jerry Brock Field. The Tigers were focused on the task at hand, the Blue Lions, and took care of business in the form of a 13-0 victory. With the win, Marietta advanced to Thursday’s sectional final, which the Tigers will host against either Jackson or Gallia Academy. The match is slated for a 5p.m. start at Jerry Brock Field.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO