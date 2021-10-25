CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serra girls fall in opener

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of goals by Carly Lutz led Seton LaSalle to...

monvalleyindependent.com

monvalleyindependent.com

BVA slashes Tigers for Big 8 crown

Belle Vernon Area didn’t wear masks with the likeness of Michael Myers, but the Leopards did nothing but hand out nightmares for McKeesport Friday night. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Duxbury Clipper

Girls soccer battles but falls to Rams, 4-2

The Duxbury girls soccer team is hoping to hit its stride at the right time when the results matter most. The Dragons lost a tough game to Marshfield, 4-2, last Tuesday at DHS and dropped to 3-8-1 overall following a tough week. “We really have to step it up the...
DUXBURY, MA
monvalleyindependent.com

Jaguars eliminated with 3-0 loss at Plum

Before Wednesday night’s game started against Thomas Jefferson, Plum coach Rafal Kolankowski noticed his team was a bit stiff. Nerves were getting to the Mustangs, an expected reaction for a relatively young team playing in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals matchup. Once the game started, however, the nerves weren’t apparent.
PLUM, PA
Marietta Times

Marietta, Warren girls soccer dominant in sectional openers

DEVOLA — There was no looking ahead for the Marietta Tigers in Tuesday’s tournament opener against Washington Court House at Jerry Brock Field. The Tigers were focused on the task at hand, the Blue Lions, and took care of business in the form of a 13-0 victory. With the win, Marietta advanced to Thursday’s sectional final, which the Tigers will host against either Jackson or Gallia Academy. The match is slated for a 5p.m. start at Jerry Brock Field.
MARIETTA, OH
harkeraquila.com

Freshman and sophomore girls volleyball team falls to Menlo

The freshman and sophomore girls volleyball team fell to Menlo yesterday at home 13-25, 17-25. Menlo jumped out to an early lead with aggressive serves, and the Eagles called a timeout early in the first set to slow down their pace. After the timeout, Menlo continued their streak and won the first set by a margin of 12 points.
VOLLEYBALL
monvalleyindependent.com

Serra stays perfect with 46-0 win over Summit Academy

Serra Catholic (10-0, 4-0) built a commanding lead in the first half and never looked back en route to a 46-0 Allegheny Conference win over Summit Academy (0-9, 0-4). To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
thecorryjournal.com

Middle school girls fall 38-6 to Seneca

Corry's middle school girls basketball team was no match for visiting Seneca on Tuesday as the Little Lady Beavers dropped a 38-6 decision. Seneca led 12-4 after one quarter, 21-4 at the half and 36-4 after three quarters. "Seneca is a really good team that controlled the tempo of the...
SENECA, PA
Portland Tribune

Molalla girls fall to Estacada

An early goal from Estacada stood up and delivered a 1-0 loss to the Molalla girls soccer team on Oct. 19. An early goal stood up for Estacada Tuesday afternoon for 1-0 win over Molalla. The Indians got caught a little early on, which resulted in the goal, coach Nina...
MOLALLA, OR
Daily Breeze

Serra football unveils vertical passing game, beating Notre Dame

GARDENA >> The pass sailed through the night air. Like a slow-motion ballad. Receiver Darrion Anderson caught it in stride near the pylon for a picturesque 45-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, not only shaking the Serra football team from the early-game doldrums on Friday against Notre Dame but reinforcing the idea that quarterback Maalik Murphy might finally be returning to full health.
GARDENA, CA
ladailypost.com

Topper Girls Soccer Falls To Albuquerque Academy

Malayna Morrison works the ball downfield. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos High School Girls Soccer Team fell to Albuquerque Academy 4-2 in a well-played match Saturday at Sullivan Field. The Chargers took an early lead, but the Toppers struck back quickly on a goal by Olivia Bell. The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
dartmouthsports.com

The Big Green Fall to Harvard in Opening Game

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth was defeated by Harvard by a score of 4-1, Friday night. It was the team's first action since the 2019-20 season and first game under head coach Liz Keady Norton. Freshman goalie Maggie Emerson made 37 saves on 41 shots in the loss and the lone...
HANOVER, NH
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Viking girls soccer falls in section finals

The young, but talented North Branch Viking girls soccer team had fought hard throughout the season to achieve their best results since their state tournament runs in 2016 and 2017. Despite their best efforts, however, the team fell just one game short of making the school’s third-ever state appearance with a 3-0 loss to Cloquet in the Section 7AA championship game played in Duluth on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
VIKING, MN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
the-journal.com

M-CHS wins opener, falls in state quarterfinals

AURORA – How many emotional swings can you pack into a day?. The M-CHS Panthers rode a tidal wave of ups and downs through a nail-biting return trip to the 3A State Softball Tournament, picking up their first state tournament victory Friday in a raucous 18-17 win over No. 5 La Junta, before falling one inning shy of a state semifinal appearance with a 6-5 heartbreaker to No. 4 Sterling.
AURORA, CO
chatsports.com

Cavs Fall Just Short in the Opener

Wednesday’s season opener in Memphis was a case of a contest that wasn’t as close as the final score might indicate. After trailing by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Cavs clawed their way back to within a single point with 2:33 to play, but the Grizzlies closed the contest on a 15-5 run to hand Cleveland the 132-121 defeat at the FedEx Forum.
NBA
Pyramid

Skyridge girls soccer falls to Riverton in 6A finals

The odds were clearly stacked against the Skyridge girls soccer team midway through the first half of Friday’s 6A state championship game against Riverton at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. Not only did the Falcons have no experience in the state finals (first trip in school history) and were missing...
RIVERTON, UT
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Volleyball Falls In Weekend Opener At Miami

Box Score OXFORD, Ohio -- Fresh off a five-set win over Eastern Michigan on Wednesday, the Central Michigan volleyball team fell in three sets at Miami (Ohio) in a Mid-American Conference match on Friday at the RedHawks' Millett Hall. The Chippewas fell to 9-13, 3-7 MAC, while the RedHawks improved...
OXFORD, OH
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Ridgewood 3 – 2

Cambridge varsity loses to Ridgewood 2-3 Scores: 25-22, 15-25, 25-23, 20-25, 12-15 Camryn Gebhart: 23/ 23 serving with 4 aces, 18 digs, 14 kills, 1 block. Ziciah Gibson: 16/16 serving with 1 ace, 1 assist, 25 digs, 12 kills, 2 blocks. Amanda Biddle: 13/13 serving, 5 digs. Morgan Bradison: 10/13...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Alliance Review

Girls open sectionals with a 7-1 win

Kaylie Loveless tallied four goals in leading Minerva to a 7-1 win over East Liverpool in Division II East District postseason opener. “It has been a while since we have seen our girls play the way we did tonight,” stated Head Coach James Smith. “We passed well and we defended as a team. It was an awesome, rewarding win.”
MINERVA, OH
goffrugbyreport.com

Cedar Falls, SE Polk Tussle for Top in Iowa Girls Fall 7s

Cedar Falls secured the #1 seed in the Iowa Girls Fall 7s after finishing off a 9-1 run in the regular season. The key game on Monday's tournament was between Cedar Falls and SE Polk. Both of those teams had opened Monday's play with shutouts, Cedar Falls 39-0 over CR Washington and SE Polk 26-0 over DM Roosevelt. That put them both at 8-1 for the season. Cedar Falls' only loss had, in fact, been to SE Polk the week before 24-7. SE Polk's only loss had come on September 27, 12-5 to Waverly Shell Rock.
IOWA STATE
monvalleyindependent.com

Frazier grounds Eagles to advance

Earlier in the season when Frazier and South Park matched up during tournament action, the Commodores didn’t get the result they wanted. “They smoked us,” Frazier head coach Mandy Hartman said. “But we were a different team early on in the season.” The eighth-seeded Commodores got their revenge Wednesday night as they captured a 3-1 win over the ninth-seeded Eagles in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A volleyball playoffs at Thomas Jefferson High School.
HIGH SCHOOL

