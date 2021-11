Matt Rhule showed exactly why he was considered such a strong candidate for the Giants’ head coaching job when it was last available. He spoke about what a special place it was for him to work at when he was a low-level assistant on the staff in 2012 and noted the difficulty of the decision the following year to leave and take the head coaching job at Temple. He name-dropped some organizational insiders such as senior vice president of medical services Ronnie Barnes, reminisced fondly about Eli Manning’s comebacks and genuflected at the statue of Tom Coughlin. He practically read off names from the team’s Ring of Honor when talking about the players he rooted for when he was a kid in the Bronx. Simms. Bavaro. McConkey.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO