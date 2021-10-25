CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

OT goal gives Jaguars dramatic playoff win

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Jefferson boys soccer coach Doc Kulish had to wait a...

monvalleyindependent.com

Jaguars eliminated with 3-0 loss at Plum

Before Wednesday night’s game started against Thomas Jefferson, Plum coach Rafal Kolankowski noticed his team was a bit stiff. Nerves were getting to the Mustangs, an expected reaction for a relatively young team playing in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals matchup. Once the game started, however, the nerves weren’t apparent.
PLUM, PA
Morning Times

Wolverines fall just short of playoff win in double OT

CONKLIN — The last two years resulted in leaps and bounds for the Waverly boys soccer program. On Tuesday night, they participated in their first sectional playoff game in five years. The Wolverines traveled to Susquehanna Valley for a first round matchup between No. 9 Waverly, and the eighth-seeded Sabers....
SOCCER
Thomas Jefferson
thegardnernews.com

Best friends team up on game-winning OT goal as Narragansett edges Gardner in field hockey

BALDWINVILLE — They’ve been best friends since sixth grade, and now they’re senior stars on the Narragansett Regional field hockey team. Oh, the memories Ashley Bourn and Olivia Narkevicius have created together over the years. Like that time during the summer before eighth grade when they were using miniature field hockey sticks to pass around a golf ball on the front lawn of Narkevicius’ grandparents’ home in Baldwinville.
GARDNER, MA
washingtoncollegesports.com

Esposito's Overtime Goal Gives Field Hockey 2-1 Win Over Mules

Chestertown, Md – Freshman Kat Esposito's goal in overtime gave the host Washington College field hockey squad a, 2-1, Centennial Conference victory against the Muhlenberg Mules on Saturday afternoon at Roy Kirby Jr., Stadium. The Shorewomen improve to 6-9 (2-6) while the visitors fall to 5-9 (3-6). How It Happened.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
The Spun

Magic Johnson Wants The Rams To Face 1 Team In NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams continued to look like a Super Bowl contender this past weekend with a dominant performance against the Houston Texans. The NFC West competitors improved to 7-1 and now hold a share of the lead in the division with the Arizona Cardinals. Magic Johnson has taken note...
NBA
The Eagle Times

Derosier’s goal seals double OT Cardinal win, 3-2

CLAREMONT — Playoffs in New Hampshire haven’t started yet but if you were at Monadnock Park on Wednesday, you wouldn’t have know as a terrific match between Stevens and Sunapee in girl’s soccer action took the teams into double overtime. “You will not find a better team or program than...
CLAREMONT, NH
Jamestown Sun

An own goal gives Jimmies women's soccer 1-0 win vs. CSM

Still undefeated. The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team survived to win 1-0 over the College of Saint Mary. The win improves the Jimmies record to 15-0 overall and 12-0 in conference play. The loss drops the Flames to 7-8-1 overall and 5-5 in conference play. The game kicked off...
JAMESTOWN, ND
towntopics.com

With Hiltunen Tallying Game-Winning Goal In Double OT, PU Women’s Soccer Tops Columbia, Stays Alive in Ivy Race

TO THE HILT: Princeton University women’s soccer player Lexi Hiltunen, left, battles a foe in a game earlier this season. Last Saturday evening, sophomore Hiltunen scored the game winning goal in double overtime as Princeton edged Columbia 1-0. The Tigers, who improved to 10-2-1 overall and 3-1 Ivy League with the win, play at Harvard (9-1-1 overall, 3-1 Ivy) on October 23. (Photo by Greg Carroccio, provided courtesy of Princeton’s Office of Athletic Communications)
PRINCETON, NJ
High Point Enterprise

Wildcats win in OT to start soccer playoffs

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day eventually got going after a bit of a slow start. The fifth-seeded Wildcats scored four of the final five goals to overcome an early deficit and outlasted Carolina Friends 4-2 in overtime Tuesday at Westchester in the opening round of the NCISAA 2A boys soccer playoffs.
HIGH POINT, NC
Fosters Daily Democrat

Thursday's high school roundup: Dover's Kozlowski nets game-winning goal in OT

DOVER – Abbie Kozlowski had the game-winning goal in overtime as the Dover High School girls soccer team beat Exeter, 2-1 on Thursday in a Division I contest. It was the first win over Exeter in program history for the Green Wave. Dover improved to 6-8-2, while Exeter, the two-time Division I state champion, fell to 10-4-2.
DOVER, NH
chapelboro.com

Overtime Goal Gives Dorrance 900th Win With UNC Women’s Soccer

The UNC women’s soccer team’s flare for the dramatic continued on Sunday afternoon, as the No. 7 Tar Heels found themselves in yet another sudden-death overtime period, this time with the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It was Carolina’s second straight match to head to overtime, following their tie with No. 1 Florida State the previous Thursday.
SOCCER
JaguarReport

Jaguars' Matthew Wright Randomly Drug Tested Following Game-Winning Field Goals

Matthew Wright has been the unlikely member of a number of stories in recent days. The former UCF and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker went from software engineer back to NFL kicker a few weeks ago after the unlikely regression of formerly elite kicker Josh Lambo. He was the unlikely hero in the Jaguars' 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, kicking a 53-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.
NFL
tamatoledonews.com

Field goal downs South Tama in OT

Following a solid Week 7 victory over Center Point-Urbana, the South Tama Trojans had their sights set on entering the middle tier of the District 3 standings. The Charles City Comets came to town Friday off a blowout loss to Independence the week before. There were no blowouts Friday as...
CHARLES CITY, IA
WSAZ

Herd wins in OT

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSAZ) - The third ranked Marshall Thundering Herd soccer team needed extra time to beat Charlotte Saturday night as they won the match 2-1. The Herd scored first on a goal from Jan Erik Leinhos but minutes later, the 49ers tied the game at one and that was the score at the break. Marshall had to play much of the second half a man down when a red flag was given to Vinicius Fernandez. The Herd was able to keep the score tied until another key moment in the match where a Charlotte player was given a red card which made it 10 men apiece on the field. Marshall took advantage of having it at even strength as Milo Josef got into the box and knocked in the game winner.
CHARLOTTE, NC
chatsports.com

Kelci Sumida’s goal gives Hawaii soccer first win

Hawaii midfielder Kelci Sumida gets around UC Irvine defender Maddy Chavez during a game on Oct. 14. Hawaii forward Kelci Sumida scored the tiebreaking goal in the 85th minute and the Rainbow Wahine soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 2-1 victory at UC Davis on Thursday in Davis, Calif.
HAWAII STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Bobcats make dramatic push into state playoffs

Over the course of the last week, the Estes Park boys soccer team played the final two games of their regular season, games that would determine their playoff fates. The Bobcats played through two overtimes in horrible weather to draw with Sterling on Oct. 19 before pulling out a gutsy win on Oct. 21 at home over Mountain View, 3-2, on Senior Night.
ESTES PARK, CO

