Hulett has been the best 1A 6 man team in the East and had no problem taking care of HEM on Saturday 57-0 in Midwest. The Red Devils scored early and often and put their subs in for the 2nd half. Hulett does have a couple of terrific athletes in Bryce Ackerman and Eddie Tokarczyk. They each had a couple of touchdowns in the contest and have a very good feel for the game.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO