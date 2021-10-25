Salvation Army gets early start on Angel Tree program

The Salvation Army of Emporia will be busy Wednesday afternoon. The agency has government commodity food boxes available from 1 pm until 2:30 pm, or until the boxes are all claimed. This will use a drive-thru format, with eastbound-only vehicles lining up in front of the Salvation Army Annex, 209 West Fourth. Proof of income is not required, but photo ID, family name, number of people in the household and Lyon County addresses are.
TOLEDO, Ohio — For the second year, The Salvation Army opened virtual applications for holiday assistance. "It just allows families who are in need at Christmastime to sign up," explained Major Tom Duperree, area commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Toledo. "They can sign up to receive a gift card to Kroger and they can buy the items they want on their dinner table at Christmas. But then it also allows them to come through the toy shop and pick up toys for their children."
NILES — Though autumn leaves are only just now beginning to fall in southwest Michigan, one area organization will be turning its attention to Christmas starting next week. The Niles Salvation Army, which serves Cass and southeastern Berrien counties, is again offering assistance to families in need this Christmas season. To prepare, Christmas assistance sign-ups will be taking place starting next week. Families can sign up from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 25-29 or Nov. 1-5.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every year, the Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle program raises funds for programs and services to help families in need. This year, the Salvation Army of Jackson is looking for volunteers to ring bells. They will need to know by October 31, if you would like to volunteer.
The Salvation Army in Owensboro has been assisting families at Christmas time for 32 years. They are now taking registrations for Christmas assistance. The most exciting time of the year for most children is at Christmas with the anticipation of Santa visiting their home and leaving them special presents under the tree. While in most homes this is not why we celebrate the season a lot of families do love the festivities of opening presents and I believe everyone child deserves a visit from Santa on Christmas morning.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) – The Elmira Salvation Army is conducting sign-ups for its holiday food and toy basket programs. Families in need can sign up between October 19 – 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army, located at 414 Lake Street in Elmira. Additionally, there will be a sign-up period for working parents only on October 26 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The holiday season will be here before you know it and that means we will start seeing Salvation Army bell ringers. Once again the Salvation Army is putting out a call for volunteer and paid bell ringers. Bell ringing starts on November 5 and lasts through...
The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Sign Up begins Nov. 15. Christmas Sign Up is the application process for families and individuals seeking holiday assistance. Depending on the need, applicants can apply for a variety of programs including Adopt-A-Family, Toy Shop and the holiday food program. Last Christmas, 127 families received assistance through The Salvation Army.
STEUBENVILLE — In light of possible toy shortages this holiday, the Salvation Army of Steubenville has moved up the dates of applications for Christmas assistance. Capt. Angela Smith, who serves as corps commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Steubenville at 332 N. Fourth St. along with her husband, Capt. Michael Smith, said Christmas assistance applications are being accepted through Oct. 29.
The Salvation Army now has 40,000 more dollars to fight food insecurity all across Iowa. Wednesday morning the Alliant Energy Foundation awarded the check during the Salvation Army's mobile kitchen. Shawn DeBaar, Captain with the Salvation Army says, "The Salvation Army is able to take those $40,000 and in some...
TAYLOR COUNTY—The autumn chill is in the breeze and the leaves are beginning their magnificent display of fall colors, meaning one thing, it’s bell ringer season. The Grafton Salvation Army is known as an organization that is there to help individuals in the community in their time of need. Now, the organization that helps so many people is asking for some assistance in the form of bell ringers this season.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Salvation Army brings help and hope to thousands around the state facing poverty, hunger, and job loss. And on Thursday October 21st, there’s an opportunity for you to get involved. Here to tell us about the ‘restoring hope day of giving’ is major Debra...
The Salvation Army is expanding its service to the local community with an office in the Gettysburg Times building on Fairfield Road. Lifelong area resident, Melissa Sandoe, the local unit’s new social service caseworker, will serve people in need weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Salvation Army of Bartlesville is getting its seasonal efforts up and running for the year. Captain Ian Carr says the first event they have coming up is a community garage sale. He says the event, which is put on by the local Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, serves as a fundraiser for their programs.
NAPERVILLE — The Salvation Army and Nicor Gas are partnering to provide emergency assistance and homelessness prevention through Shield of Caring, a new program that will help individuals and families to pay their natural gas utility bills and meet other basic needs. To serve those hardest hit by the pandemic,...
MUSCATINE — 'Tis the season for bell ringers and raising money to help others. To herald winter, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County announced the 2021 Red Kettle Drive will start Friday, Nov. 19. Last year, the goal was to raise $190,000, but the community raised over $300,000 for Salvation...
BOONE — As the Salvation Army begins its national holiday season campaign, local chapters are calling on community members for help. “Our need is going to be bigger this year so getting community involvement is huge,” Stacie Healy said. Healy is the director at Boone Service Center for the Salvation...
