This summer, I went home to Michigan for the first time in two years. Arriving in Detroit and seeing how much the scenes of my childhood had changed, and how different I now felt in them, was a watershed moment. When I entered my old room, I rummaged through the shoe boxes containing all of the papers and awards I’d received from kindergarten through 12th grade. I smiled wistfully at the honor roll certificates I’d amassed as a child, including the Presidential Award signed by “Dubya” himself; I’d received it for scoring the highest in my county on the Michigan standardized test when I was 12. I felt proud, but also disconnected from that enthused kid from almost 15 years ago.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO