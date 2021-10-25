CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid chaos grips the East and uncertainty haunts the West. Europe is entering its second pandemic winter

By Tara John
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lockdowns, spiraling cases and a vaccine divide is framing the start of Europe's second pandemic winter, bringing chaos to eastern European countries and uncertainty to those in the...

