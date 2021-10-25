CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

No. 12 Tigers defeat LeMoyne-Owen in preseason opener, 105-57

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The 12th-ranked Memphis Tigers took the floor at FedExForum for the first time in 2021-22 and defeated LeMoyne-Owen College Sunday evening in an exhibition game, 105-57.

Five Tigers scored in double figures, led by Lester Quinones ’ 20 points. He also added six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 18 minutes. Malcolm Dandridge had 18 points and six rebounds, and Jalen Duren added 15 on 7-of-12 shooting.

Jayden Hardaway and John Camden were also at the top of the scoresheet with 12 and 10 points, respectively. They each went 3-of-4 from behind the 3-point arc. Alex Lomax dished out seven assists and had four steals to go along with six points.

Memphis shot 58.3 percent as a team (42-72) and 65.0 percent from distance (13-20). The Tigers had 31 assists on their 42 field goals.

LeMoyne-Owen was paced by 14 points apiece from Trevor Blackman and Daijon Henderson .

The Tigers now host Lane College next Sunday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. in their final exhibition game before the season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Tennessee Tech.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Titans use late turnovers to pull off 34-31 OT win at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — — Tennessee safety Kevin Byard promised to do everything he could to redeem himself after a late pass interference call in the end zone Sunday. The veteran delivered on the third series of overtime. Byard picked off Carson Wentz in Colts territory, setting up Randy Bullock for a 44-yard field goal and capping a frantic final 7 1/2 minutes […]
NFL
