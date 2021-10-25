No. 12 Tigers defeat LeMoyne-Owen in preseason opener, 105-57

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The 12th-ranked Memphis Tigers took the floor at FedExForum for the first time in 2021-22 and defeated LeMoyne-Owen College Sunday evening in an exhibition game, 105-57.

Five Tigers scored in double figures, led by Lester Quinones ’ 20 points. He also added six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 18 minutes. Malcolm Dandridge had 18 points and six rebounds, and Jalen Duren added 15 on 7-of-12 shooting.

Jayden Hardaway and John Camden were also at the top of the scoresheet with 12 and 10 points, respectively. They each went 3-of-4 from behind the 3-point arc. Alex Lomax dished out seven assists and had four steals to go along with six points.

Memphis shot 58.3 percent as a team (42-72) and 65.0 percent from distance (13-20). The Tigers had 31 assists on their 42 field goals.

LeMoyne-Owen was paced by 14 points apiece from Trevor Blackman and Daijon Henderson .

The Tigers now host Lane College next Sunday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. in their final exhibition game before the season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Tennessee Tech.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.