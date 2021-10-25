CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga grand jury declines to charge officer in January shooting

By Nick Evans
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04p2JY_0cbYMVgd00

East Cleveland police officer Larry McDonald will not face charges in the January shooting that left Vincent Belmonte dead. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the Cuyahoga County grand jury’s decision Friday.

The incident stems from a traffic stop on the morning of Jan. 5, this year. McDonald was on traffic patrol, training fellow officer Dillon Crosier. According to state Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents, McDonald said an equipment violation was the pretext for the traffic stop.

“Sgt. McDonald stated that the vehicle he observed had a loud muffler and Sgt. McDonald advised that he could see the cracked windshield as well,” the report reads.

While the car was pulled over, McDonald says they ran the car’s license plate. He told investigators it was a “red flag” when the report came back as a dealer plate, and he believed the car might flee because of how the driver was checking his rear and side view mirrors.

“Sgt. McDonald told Officer Crosier, ‘This guy looks like he’s gonna pull off on us,’ and at that time, the driver of the vehicle drove away from the traffic stop,” the report says.

The officers chased the car through side streets and it eventually broke down. When Belmonte and his passengers fled from the vehicle, McDonald reported seeing the magazine of gun sticking out of his coat. McDonald chased Belmonte, who was running toward a school called Apex Academy. After Belmonte jumped a fence, he turned back toward McDonald.

“I said, just stop, don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t grab that gun. I’m yelling at him, giving him these orders,” McDonald told investigators. “He said, ‘N—–, you gonna have to kill me. You got to kill me.’ He grabbed the gun and he went to pull it. I stepped to the side and I fired three shots.”

Investigators did recover a weapon at the scene, and although there is no body camera footage from McDonald of the shooting, special prosecutor Anthony Pierson said audio of McDonald’s commands can be heard in Crosier’s footage.

“He was either saying ‘Police, stop.’ or ‘Please stop.’ It is unclear from the audio that we were able to extract but he’s saying either please stop or police stop, please don’t do it, please don’t do it, before the shots were fired,” Pierson said. “So we do hear that audio loud and clear from officer Crozier’s body cam.”

Pierson explained the department was using GoPro cameras with a single button for turning the device on or off. McDonald told investigators he believed he was turning his camera on when in fact he ended up turning it off.

After sifting through the evidence from the incident, grand jurors returned a “no bill,” essentially determining there was not sufficient evidence to charge McDonald with any crime. The AG’s office has released the investigative files online.

Because grand jury deliberations are sealed, Pierson couldn’t say much about the proceedings, but he explained any officer involved shooting the AG’s office handles goes to a grand jury regardless of how he feels about the evidence.

“The grand jurors are first tasked with determining whether the officer’s actions were reasonable,” Pierson described. “And if the officer’s actions were not reasonable, then they vote on specific charges. So I can’t tell you how they came out, but the grand jurors did hear discussion of murder, felonious assault (and) tampering with evidence.”

Attorney General Yost tried to thread a difficult, and increasingly familiar, needle, voicing both sympathy for the family and faith in a judicial process that rarely charges officers.

“I can’t imagine the grief that the family must bear in burying a 19-year old son or grandson and my heart goes out to them. My heart goes out to the community, because this is a loss for all of us,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “And yet, at the end of the day, Sergeant McDonald did what his training and his duty required him to do in the protection of himself and others, and the grand jury has rendered its decision.”

But with the Belmonte case joining the list of incidents where a relatively mundane traffic stop escalated to a shooting, Yost acknowledged criticism of how stops are utilized.

“There’s a good question as to whether those things are worth the risk,” Yost said. “On the other hand, it’s an indisputable fact that many fugitive felons, violent felons, are apprehended out of a traffic stop, and getting those fugitive violent felons off the street is an important factor here.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Cuyahoga grand jury declines to charge officer in January shooting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Legislation refiled putting AG in charge of lethal use of force investigations

A measure in the Ohio Senate would put the Attorney General’s office in charge of investigating officer involved shootings. The idea, sponsored by Cleveland Democratic Sen. Sandra Williams, has been filed in every session going back to 2016, but has yet to gain traction. It was the very first recommendation offered by an Ohio Supreme […] The post Legislation refiled putting AG in charge of lethal use of force investigations appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations continue to wane in Ohio

COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio continued to descend Monday, as they have for roughly six weeks and counting. At October’s end, an average of roughly 2,700 Ohioans were contracting COVID-19 per day, as compared to nearly 7,200 in mid-September or more than 10,000 daily in December 2020, according to data from the state health department. […] The post COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations continue to wane in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Mapmakers: Redistricting commission saw maps before deadline, some sought compromise

In statements connected to lawsuits challenging Ohio’s recently approved legislative redistricting maps, GOP and Democratic mapmakers laid out the process of drawing legislative maps, including which legislative leaders and redistricting commission members met with them along the way. Ray DiRossi, Blake Springhetti and Christopher Glassburn all gave hours-long depositions as part of three lawsuits challenging […] The post Mapmakers: Redistricting commission saw maps before deadline, some sought compromise appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

After Ohio scandal, Medicaid managed-care giant to exit the pharmacy business

Centene, the nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care company, is planning to stop its work as a pharmacy middleman, or pharmacy benefit manager. Executives last week said the company is issuing a $30 billion request for proposals from an outside contractor to take over the work. The news comes after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued the […] The post After Ohio scandal, Medicaid managed-care giant to exit the pharmacy business appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
East Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
East Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Ohio Capital Journal

House committee passes bill allowing for concealed carry of guns without training

An Ohio House committee passed legislation Thursday that would allow most Ohioans who are 21 years of age and up to lawfully carry a concealed firearm. Current law allows Ohioans to carry concealed weapons after completing eight hours of training and submitting an application to their county sheriff, who conducts a background check. House Bill […] The post House committee passes bill allowing for concealed carry of guns without training appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

If CDC signs off, COVID-19 shots for kids to begin later this week

WASHINGTON — Within minutes of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s announcement Friday giving the green light to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, a massive logistics operation launched to prepare for the final regulatory step. Some 15 million doses of the vaccine began to move from Pfizer’s freezers to distribution centers, requiring dry […] The post If CDC signs off, COVID-19 shots for kids to begin later this week appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

House lawmakers review coal bailouts, energy efficiency proposal

Major pieces of scandal-tainted legislation remain on the books in Ohio, and House lawmakers indicate they plan to keep it that way. The Ohio House Public Utilities Committee on Wednesday reviewed two pieces of legislation aimed at different remnants of House Bill 6 from 2019. HB 6 is now mired in a bribery scandal that […] The post House lawmakers review coal bailouts, energy efficiency proposal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ohio Capital Journal

Race theory education bill gets changes sponsors hope make it more ‘positive’

One of two bills currently in the Ohio legislature attempting to address “critical race theory” in schools has received some changes sponsors say are in response to criticism. In the last year, conservative activists and politicians have launched an attack on “critical race theory,” which generally is not taught at the K-12 level and is […] The post Race theory education bill gets changes sponsors hope make it more ‘positive’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Mcdonald
Person
Dave Yost
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House legislation could make Ohio’s bad water problems worse

For the past few years, my firm Scioto Analysis has published a series of studies of Ohio’s Genuine Progress Indicator, a “GDP+” measure that monetizes the impact of environmental damage and external social benefits and costs of nonmarket activity in the state. One of the biggest takeaways we’ve found year after year from doing this […] The post Ohio House legislation could make Ohio’s bad water problems worse appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national group over request to probe threats

WASHINGTON — The National School Boards Association is walking back its letter to President Joe Biden asking for federal help for school board members who have been harassed and threatened over masking requirements and discussions of race in public schools. The shift came after Republican members of Congress led by Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley raised strong objections […] The post Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national group over request to probe threats appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EDUCATION
Ohio Capital Journal

Queer Halloween saved lives

For many queer and trans folks, Halloween was the one safe place we could express ourselves. It’s been that way for centuries. In 1848, Columbus, Ohio, became one the first cities to officially outlaw people wearing clothing that didn’t align with one’s assigned sex at birth, known at different points of history as cross-dressing, drag […] The post Queer Halloween saved lives appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
SOCIETY
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. attorney general defends FBI probe of threats against school board members

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland for more than four hours on Wednesday about a Justice Department investigation into threats made to local school board members in multiple states. Garland at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing declined to revoke a memo he wrote asking the FBI to meet with local law enforcement to […] The post U.S. attorney general defends FBI probe of threats against school board members appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Grand Jurors#Cleveland Police#Cuyahoga#Sgt#Apex Academy
Ohio Capital Journal

Dayton Commission mailers rope state party into fight between progressives and centrists

From Congress to city councils, progressives and centrists in the Democratic party are wrestling over whose vision should define the party’s future. In Dayton, that fight is playing out in the race for city commission, and a pair of mailers attacking two progressives have roped in the state Democratic party. The mailers attack commission candidates […] The post Dayton Commission mailers rope state party into fight between progressives and centrists appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Justice DeWine defends redistricting recusal decision despite murky track record

Since taking his seat on the Ohio Supreme Court bench, Justice Pat DeWine has recused himself from 37 cases. Perhaps most colorfully, he’s bowed out of eight tied to a doctor accused of performing medically unnecessary spinal surgeries, who then fled to his native Pakistan to avoid prosecution. In court filings, DeWine explained he was […] The post Justice DeWine defends redistricting recusal decision despite murky track record appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Shipments of COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11 on the way to states after FDA gives green light

WASHINGTON — Regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, a step that means kid-sized doses can begin shipping to health care providers across the country. Vials of the two-shot vaccine will be headed to pediatricians’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers, so […] The post Shipments of COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11 on the way to states after FDA gives green light appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Ohio Capital Journal

Redistricting marches toward another passing deadline

Congressional redistricting is still headed for a missed deadline even as the official commission heard proposed maps from advocates and public citizens Thursday morning. Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chairs House Speaker Bob Cupp and state Sen. Vernon Sykes both said they are committed to hearing from the public and conducting several public hearings beyond the one […] The post Redistricting marches toward another passing deadline appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

So-called ‘failed abortion’ bill passes Ohio Senate as Roe v. Wade trigger ban gains support

A bill seeking to regulate doctors’ actions in statistically rare “failed abortions” was approved by the Ohio Senate on Wednesday, the same day that anti-abortion advocates spoke out on a bill connected to Roe v. Wade. Just hours after passing Senate Bill 157 through the Government and Oversight Committee, senators passed the bill on for […] The post So-called ‘failed abortion’ bill passes Ohio Senate as Roe v. Wade trigger ban gains support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Aetna, an Ohio Medicaid contractor, accused of denying kids care in Pennsylvania

In a case that could have implications for Ohio, a Pennsylvania whistleblower is accusing Aetna of making it impossible for the parents of some kids on Medicaid to find doctors. The insurer then pocketed money from the state for services not rendered, the suit alleges. Aetna denies the charges. The case is relevant here because […] The post Aetna, an Ohio Medicaid contractor, accused of denying kids care in Pennsylvania appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

GOP ducks questions, objects to document requests in redistricting lawsuits

In court documents related to all three legislative redistricting lawsuits against the state, GOP members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission had very little to say on the matter. The parties challenging the General Assembly redistricting maps approved in September, including the League of Women Voters, the Ohio Organizing Collaborative and a group of Ohio residents, […] The post GOP ducks questions, objects to document requests in redistricting lawsuits appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
801
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy