Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD. Will Trends Continue?

SNB Increasing FX Activity as EUR/CHF Nears Line in the Sand. EUR/GBP Upside Persists, Despite UK/France Fish Tensions Easing a Touch. EUR/CHF: The cross currently trades at its lowest level since May 2020 following the firm break below the 1.06 handle. As such, given that EUR/CHF is not far off the line in the sand at 1.05, where the Bank intervened aggressively during the height of the Covid crisis. It is likely that the SNB will step up interventions to slow the appreciation in the Franc. Yesterday’s sight deposits data provided evidence of an increase in FX intervention as they grew by CHF 1.8bln. However, while this is the largest uptick since May 2021, this pales in comparison to the intervention during March-April 2020. At the same time, this notion that the Swiss Franc is an inflation hedge has provided a tailwind for the currency, which in turn suggests that EUR/CHF rallies may struggle to maintain a foothold above 1.0650. On the technical front, the daily RSI shows the cross is deeply oversold and thus chasing the move lower from current levels is unattractive.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO