Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD. Will Trends Continue?

By Daniel McCarthy
DailyFx
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian Dollar, AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD- Talking Points. AUD/USD has run hard to the topside but has some mixed signals. The Australian Dollar appears more range bound against EUR and CAD. AUD momentum might be waning. Can it pick up steam again?. AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS. After a consistent rally off...

babypips.com

Chart Art: 100-Pip Ranges for AUD/USD and AUD/NZD

I KNOW you’re not yet tired of trading the Aussie because AUD/USD and AUD/NZD are hanging out near interesting inflection points!. Looks like Aussie bulls have taken a chill pill around the .7550 psychological area after pushing the pair higher since the end of September. Thing is, the 100 SMA...
actionforex.com

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5380; (P) 1.5410; (R1) 1.5464; …. Break of 1.5523 minor resistance suggests that a short term bottom is formed at 1.5354, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias is back on the upside for stronger rebound, towards 55 day EMA (now at 1.5803). On the downside, break of 1.5354 will resume the fall from 1.6434 to retest 1.5250 low. Sustained break there will confirm resumption of larger down trend.
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: AUD/USD, NZD/USD

In the H4 chart, after breaking 7/8, AUDUSD is trading below it. In this case, the price is expected to correct downwards and the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 8/8.
DailyFx

S&P 500 and Dollar are Treading Water Until FOMC, But Watch These Markets

Risk appetite opens with a favorable (ie bullish) bearing, but momentum is hung up on the anticipation around Wednesday’s FOMC rate decision. Concentrated and isolate risk trends have lifted the likes of Tesla but progress in many top liquidity measures will likely struggle until the Fed deliberates. Speculative appetite showed...
DailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Falling Ahead of BoE, Fed Meetings

GBP/USD is weakening ahead of tomorrow’s monetary policy decision by the US Federal Reserve and Thursday’s policy announcement by the Bank of England. The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to decide to wind down its bond-buying program but opinions are divided over whether the Bank of England will increase UK interest rates or leave them where they are.
DailyFx

EUR/CHF Deeply Oversold, EUR/GBP Facing Post-Brexit Row

SNB Increasing FX Activity as EUR/CHF Nears Line in the Sand. EUR/GBP Upside Persists, Despite UK/France Fish Tensions Easing a Touch. EUR/CHF: The cross currently trades at its lowest level since May 2020 following the firm break below the 1.06 handle. As such, given that EUR/CHF is not far off the line in the sand at 1.05, where the Bank intervened aggressively during the height of the Covid crisis. It is likely that the SNB will step up interventions to slow the appreciation in the Franc. Yesterday’s sight deposits data provided evidence of an increase in FX intervention as they grew by CHF 1.8bln. However, while this is the largest uptick since May 2021, this pales in comparison to the intervention during March-April 2020. At the same time, this notion that the Swiss Franc is an inflation hedge has provided a tailwind for the currency, which in turn suggests that EUR/CHF rallies may struggle to maintain a foothold above 1.0650. On the technical front, the daily RSI shows the cross is deeply oversold and thus chasing the move lower from current levels is unattractive.
DailyFx

Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Testing Near-term Uptrends

Gold price action has been a bit messy lately, with XAU making a hard break lower then quickly rebounding. The uptrend in place since September has been choppy, but still remains intact. Adding to the congestion is the 200-day moving average. While there is some uncertainty surrounding the outlook, the...
DailyFx

NZD/USD Fails to Test October High Ahead of NZ Employment Report

NZD/USD fails to defend the range bound price action from the previous week as it gives back the advance from the start of the month, and fresh data prints coming out of New Zealand may keep the exchange rate under pressure as job growth is expected to slowdown in the third quarter of 2021.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 0.7500 key support

AUD/USD remains on the back foot amid firmer US dollar. 50-SMA, 13-day-old ascending trend line challenges short-term declines. Bearish MACD, rising resistance line from October 12 keep sellers hopeful. AUD/USD drops back towards 0.7500, down 0.03% intraday around 0.7515 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fades Friday’s...
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Continues to Hold the Line at 0.75

The Australian dollar fell a bit on Friday, reaching down towards the crucial 0.75 level. This is an area that obviously has been important for a while, and the fact that we held there heading into the weekend does suggest that traders in general are comfortable holding on to this currency going forward. This was helped by a better-than-anticipated retail sales figure overnight, and the fact that interest rates in Australia are rising rather rapidly.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7496; (P) 0.7526; (R1) 0.7550;. No change in AUD/USD’s outlook. While upside momentum is a bit unconvincing, further rise is expected this week as long as 0.7452 support holds. Next target is 161.8% projection of 0.7105 to 0.7477 from 0.7169 at 0.7771. On the downside, however, break of 0.7452 minor support will turn bias to the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.7390) and possibly below.
DailyFx

US Dollar Holds Gains as Japan Boosts and China PMI Weighs. USD Volatility Ahead?

US Dollar, Japan Election, USD/JPY, China PMI, AUD/USD - Talking Points. USD has made gains ahead of a Fed meeting that’s expected to tighten. APAC equities outside China were positive on Japanese election result. Central banks are front and centre of markets’ scopes.What does it mean for USD?. Asian equities...
DailyFx

GBP/USD Longs Heighten Downside Risks, CAD Flips to Net Long – COT Report

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD COT Report –Analysis. GBP/USD Longs Rise, Heightening Hawkish Disappointment Risks. GBP/USD Longs Heighten Downside Risks, CAD Flips to Net Long. In the latest COT report, covering the week to October 26th, speculators reduced long exposure to the US Dollar for the third consecutive week as net longs fell $1.9bln. However, as I said in the prior week, the move looks to be an adjustment in positioning as opposed to a renewed downtrend in the greenback. With the Federal Reserve scheduled to taper QE purchases and Chair Powell beginning to flag inflation risks persisting longer than initially expected, the greenback is likely to retain a bid, particularly against low yielders.
DailyFx

EUR/USD Vulnerable to Renewed USD Volatility as FOMC Decision Nears

EUR/USD is likely to remain with a Fibonacci range. Retail traders continue to top up long positions. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. Last Thursday’s post-ECB euro rally has now been given back with EUR/USD now back below 1.1600 and...
