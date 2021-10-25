Chinese people always uphold authority and sanctity of UN: Xi

President Xi Jinping on Monday promised that China will always uphold world peace even as he failed to mention growing tensions with Taiwan in a speech marking the 50th anniversary of the country’s return to the United Nations.Mr Xi called for greater global cooperation on the issues of regional conflicts, terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity, and biosecurity. "China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, unilateralism and protectionism," he said, adding that countries should “vigorously advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom..”Beijing was a founding member of the UN and one of the five permanent members at UNSC...

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO