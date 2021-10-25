CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Xi calls for opposing hegemony, power politics

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday called on the world to follow the prevailing trend...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

China’s Xi calls for stronger action on climate change

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday called on all parties to take stronger action to jointly tackle the climate challenge, the official Xinhua news agency reported. In a written statement delivered at the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow, which Xi is not attending in person,...
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

Update: Xi calls for concrete actions to jointly address global challenges

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on the world to jointly address global challenges and said the key lies in taking concrete actions. Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link. Climate change and energy issues are today's...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

Xi calls for promoting more robust, greener, healthier global development

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for promoting more robust, greener and healthier global development. Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link. The Chinese side has recently proposed the Global Development Initiative, calling on the international community...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

Xi calls for advancing mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for equal treatment of different vaccines and advancing mutual recognition of vaccines in accordance with the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing. Xi made the statement when addressing the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit via video...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions to limit temperature rises, and to submit ambitious plans for further cuts every five years. Ahead of the summit, which begins Sunday, we look at China's position.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China's Xi calls for new progress in military equipment, weapons

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping called for efforts to “break new ground” in military equipment and weapons development for the People’s Liberation Army, China’s armed forces, according to a report from the official Xinhua media on Tuesday. Xi, who is also chair of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC),...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Xi calls for closer cooperation to address global challenges, issues

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the world to step up cooperation, and work together to address the various challenges and global issues facing humanity. Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the...
CHINA
kdal610.com

Chinese President Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism, climate change

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday called for more global cooperation on problems including terrorism, climate change and cyber security, in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of China’s return to the United Nations. He said China opposes unilateralism, protectionism and zero-sum games. (Reporting by Yew Lun...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Politics#Hegemony#Beijing#Protectionism#Republic Of China#Chinese#The United Nations
Birmingham Star

Xi calls for putting people front and center

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday called on countries around the world to put their people front and center, and strive to realize development with a higher level of quality, efficiency, equity, sustainability and security. Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the...
CHINA
AFP

China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island.  "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. 
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy