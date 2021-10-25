Xi calls for opposing hegemony, power politics

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday called on all parties to take stronger action to jointly tackle the climate challenge, the official Xinhua news agency reported. In a written statement delivered at the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow, which Xi is not attending in person,...
BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on the world to jointly address global challenges and said the key lies in taking concrete actions. Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link. Climate change and energy issues are today's...
BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for promoting more robust, greener and healthier global development. Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link. The Chinese side has recently proposed the Global Development Initiative, calling on the international community...
BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for equal treatment of different vaccines and advancing mutual recognition of vaccines in accordance with the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing. Xi made the statement when addressing the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit via video...
Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter.
As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions to limit temperature rises, and to submit ambitious plans for further cuts every five years.
Ahead of the summit, which begins Sunday, we look at China's position.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping called for efforts to “break new ground” in military equipment and weapons development for the People’s Liberation Army, China’s armed forces, according to a report from the official Xinhua media on Tuesday. Xi, who is also chair of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC),...
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the world to step up cooperation, and work together to address the various challenges and global issues facing humanity. Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday called for more global cooperation on problems including terrorism, climate change and cyber security, in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of China’s return to the United Nations. He said China opposes unilateralism, protectionism and zero-sum games. (Reporting by Yew Lun...
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday called on countries around the world to put their people front and center, and strive to realize development with a higher level of quality, efficiency, equity, sustainability and security. Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the...
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island. "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.
Beijing [China], October 31 (ANI): As the world leaders met in person to address the G20 summit in Rome, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the summit virtually owing to a resurgence of COVID-19 in the country. Xi has not left China in 21 months. His last trio outside the country...
This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on countries to support Taiwan's participation in the United Nations. The self-governed island has not been a member of the body since October 1971, when the U.N. gave Beijing a seat at the table and removed Taiwan. "Taiwan's meaningful participation in the...
On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China reiterated calls for the United States to cut off military ties with Taiwan on Friday in a cautious response to reports that U.S. Marines have been stationed on the self-ruled island for more than a year to strengthen its defenses against intensifying Chinese aggression. Asked about...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
"The Five" discussed President Joe Biden appearing to fall asleep at a United Nations conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday. The panel pointed out that the president's apparent doze lasted for a longer period of time – it wasn't a mere few seconds. "The president might have been exercising his right...
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
