TALLAHASSEE — Recruiting has been an especially hot topic in college football in recent days. Comments by Georgia's Kirby Smart on Saturday and Florida's Dan Mullen on Monday have led to national attention on the subject. Following Tuesday's practice at Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell, who mentioned after FSU's loss at Clemson how well the Tigers have recruited in assembling their current roster, was asked a general question about recruiting in-season, the recent discussion on the subject, and more.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO