DALLAS, Pa. — Class is in session inside the new Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Science center at Misericordia University in Dallas Township. "It was definitely a lot," said junior Caitlyn Henry. "The pandemic didn't really help because it kind of pushed the construction of the science building behind, but you know we stayed resilient we adapted to the circumstances, and we did the best we can to produce this brilliant science building, and it's incredible to be able to celebrate it today after all this, all the time we had to wait."

DALLAS, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO