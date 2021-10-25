Halyna Hutchins Candlelight Vigil Draws Hundreds of Industry Artisans: 'This Could Have Been Any of Us'

Guns have dominated American movies for decades, with millions of fake rounds of ammunition fired off by John Wayne, Sly Stallone, Keanu Reeves, Linda Hamilton and many other action stars. But this penchant for onscreen violence has ended in real life tragedy several times throughout Hollywood history—and did so once again on Thursday, when the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after the actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm while filming the movie Rust in New Mexico. The incident—which also seriously injured the film’s director Joel Souza—has led to renewed calls by many in the film industry, including the directors Rian Johnson and Paul Fieg , to ban real guns on movie sets . On Friday, ABC’s cop show The Rookie announced that they would stop using “live” guns during shoots, instead using Air Soft guns and then adding computer-generated muzzle flashes in post-production. “Any risk is too much risk,” wrote showrunner Alexi Hawley .

