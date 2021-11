There are so many delicious ways to kick off your Christmas dinner—whether it's a tasty Christmas appetizer or holiday cocktail. However, there's only one way to make the night feel cozy right from the beginning—and that's with a festive Christmas soup! Even if you never thought to serve soup as part of your menu, there are plenty of reasons why it should be added to your list. Not only are these Christmas soups guaranteed to warm up all your guests, but they're also easy to make without too much effort—so you can spend more time on your Christmas roast.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO