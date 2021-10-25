Vehicle Crashes Into Restaurant Killing One, Injuring Five

Photo: Getty Images

VAN NUYS (CNS) - A vehicle struck a restaurant tonight in Van Nuys, killing a patron and injuring five other people.

The crash happened around 8:05 p.m. at 7600 Woodley Avenue, at Saticoy Street, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

One victim died at the scene, Stewart said. The person's name was withheld pending family notification. Paramedics were evaluating five others, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It was unclear if the driver was hurt.

It was unknown why the driver crashed. The make of the vehicle was not immediately available.

The genders and ages of the victims were not immediately available.

LAFD's Urban Search and Rescue team was evaluating the stability of the building, Stewart added.