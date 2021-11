Winter's on the way and for the second consecutive year the expectation is for La Nina conditions to persist through the winter, defined as the months of December, January, and February, and last into the early spring. NOAA, (The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) in it's October 14, 2021 report, is giving 87% odds that La Nina conditions, which developed in September, will persist through the northern hemisphere winter with the La Nina favored to reach moderate intensity, which it also did last year (2020-21 season.)

