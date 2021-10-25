'The King's Man' Unveils New Character Posters

The distributor is bringing you folk horror for Thanksgiving. THE FEAST, directed by Lee Haven Jones from a script by Roger Williams (who also produced), is coming to select theaters and VOD/digital platforms November 19. Annes Elwy, Lisa Palfrey, Caroline Berry, Steffan Cennydd and Sion Alun Davies star; the synopsis: “Filmed in Welsh, the picture follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper.” See our review of THE FEAST here. https://rue-morgue.com/sxsw-21-movie-review-the-feast-satisfies-an-appetite-for-folk-horror/
