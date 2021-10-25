'The King's Man' Unveils New Character Posters

Shaman King is hyping its next major arc with a new trailer and poster! The newest edition of the anime has been adapting Hiroyuki Takei's original manga series far more closely than the original anime adaptation because in the years since that original from 2001, Takei had been able to release a more definitive version of the series. With this complete vision of the series to work off of, the reboot anime has been steadily making its way through airings in the Spring and Summer 2021 schedules. Now it's launching into Fall with its next arc.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO