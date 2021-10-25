CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The King's Man' Unveils New Character Posters

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a trailer reveal earlier this year, Matthew Vaughn‘s The King’s Man has released a series of character posters to welcome the long-awaited action-comedy blockbuster. The King’s Man is the spy...

ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

“FEAST” your eyes on a new trailer and poster for IFC Midnight’s chiller

The distributor is bringing you folk horror for Thanksgiving. THE FEAST, directed by Lee Haven Jones from a script by Roger Williams (who also produced), is coming to select theaters and VOD/digital platforms November 19. Annes Elwy, Lisa Palfrey, Caroline Berry, Steffan Cennydd and Sion Alun Davies star; the synopsis: “Filmed in Welsh, the picture follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper.” See our review of THE FEAST here. https://rue-morgue.com/sxsw-21-movie-review-the-feast-satisfies-an-appetite-for-folk-horror/
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Mob Psycho 100 Unveils Poster and Teaser for Season 3

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. After the two years, the long wait pays off as Mob Psycho 100 unveils its poster and teaser for Season 3, pumping the hype of the fans waiting for the return of Mobu on the small screens. The anime series made its announcement on Twitter with the main cast reprising their respective roles giving life once more to the work of ONE.
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

New Dune Featurette Highlights the Film’s Strong Female Characters

New Dune Featurette Highlights the Film’s Strong Female Characters. As the old saying goes, behind every great man is a great woman. And Dune‘s Paul Atreides has plenty of strong women in his life to help him achieve his destiny. Warner Bros. has just released a brand new featurette for Dune that shows how the film’s diverse assortment of female characters prepare Paul for his daunting role as Arrakis’ savior. You can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Two New Projects Slated For 2023 In Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters

Sony Pictures Entertainment has been having a field day with their Marvel adaptation releases. Their highly anticipated film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will premiere on December 17, which will be Tom Holland’s final appearance in the franchise. However, Marvel fans should buckle their seatbelts because Sony is not done yet…
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Character Featurette for Marvel's ETERNALS Mentions DC's Superman

Marvel has released a new featurette for Eternals that puts the spotlight on the ancient heroic protectors of Earth. It features the cast of the film breaking down each of their characters, and it also offers up some new footage. One interesting thing in the video that I noticed is...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix’s Super Crooks anime gets a new trailer and poster

With just a month to go until Super Crooks arrives on Netflix, the streaming service has released a poster and trailer for the upcoming anime series based on Mark Millar and Leinnil Francis Yu’s comic book series which follows a crew of small-time crooks with superpowers as they take on one last heist; take a look here…
TV SERIES
411mania.com

New Hawkeye Poster Released Ahead of Next Month’s Premiere

Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ next month, and a new poster is now out hyping the MCU series’ impending premiere. Marvel Studios released a new poster for the film featuring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) alongside what looks to be none other than Pizza Dog, who plays a big role in Kate and Clint’s comics run.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

New poster, promos and featurette for Marvel’s Eternals released

With its release just under two weeks away, Marvel has shared more promotional material for Eternals with a poster featuring the Celestial Arishem, a couple of new promos, and a ‘Marvel 101’ featurette which tells viewers everything they need to know about Eternals before it hits cinemas; check them out below…
COMICS
ComicBook

Shaman King Hypes Next Arc With New Trailer and Poster

Shaman King is hyping its next major arc with a new trailer and poster! The newest edition of the anime has been adapting Hiroyuki Takei's original manga series far more closely than the original anime adaptation because in the years since that original from 2001, Takei had been able to release a more definitive version of the series. With this complete vision of the series to work off of, the reboot anime has been steadily making its way through airings in the Spring and Summer 2021 schedules. Now it's launching into Fall with its next arc.
COMICS
Collider

John Carpenter’s 'Halloween' Gets a Chilling New Poster by Matt Ferguson and Vice Press

In a few days, Vice Press is going to put some special edition Halloween posters on sale that will drive Michael Myers fans wild. These special illustrated posters will come in both standard edition and variant edition formats. This printing is a limited run, meaning that once they sell out, they're gone for good. So if you're worried about missing out, you might want to stay on top of this.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Disney Pixar’s New Movie LIGHTYEAR

Check out these new official trailer and poster for Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear,” an original feature film releasing June 17, 2022. The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. Chris Evans (“Knives...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer, Poster, and Documentary Series Details

The new trailer for Tiger King 2, the follow-up to Netflix’s incredibly popular documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, teases the deeper you dive into the story of Joe Exotic, the wilder and deadlier things become. The two and a half minute official trailer features clips of interviews with key individuals as well as more on the man at the heart of Tiger King who’s currently in prison for animal abuse and attempted murder for hire.
KING COUNTY, WA
Variety

Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Returns With New Characters and Kills

“Dexter” is back and he’s killing again. Returning eight years after the original Showtime series wrapped means entering a very different television landscape and cultural conversation around complicated men — and the wider world around them. While showrunner Clyde Phillips and star and executive producer Michael C. Hall acknowledge that said world and the way people watch television have changed, they reject the notion that, as Phillips puts it, “the antihero narrative [is] over and everything’s going to be ‘Ted Lasso’ now.” In the show’s original 2006-13 run, viewers learned why Dexter Morgan became a serial killer: His adoptive father and a...
TV SERIES

