The brand, which is in its very early stages, has just revealed its first sneaker design, as well as how the concept works. All Flowers For Society product drops are available through pre-orders, and each product is linked to a unique NFT. As the brand puts it: “by purchasing the first sneaker, you will gain access to our metaverse community. The corresponding NFT is a certificate of authenticity and membership, which will be the key to participating in future sneaker releases, limited editions, and collaborations.”

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO