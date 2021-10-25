CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD is seen falling to 1.1400 by December – JP Morgan

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the view of the analysts at JP Morgan, EUR/USD is foreseen at 1.1400 by December and 1.1200 next year. “We are bringing forward and extending the projected slippage in EUR to reflect these developments, but principally the increased uncertainty about the duration of a soft-patch in global growth that is...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Modest optimism ahead of the Fed

Market participants are mildly optimistic ahead of critical first-tier events. US ISM Manufacturing PMI contracted by less than anticipated in October, held above 60. EUR/USD has lost its bearish strength in the near term, but there’s a long way up. The EUR/USD pair neared the 1.1600 threshold as the demand...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1598. Euro's stronger-than-expected rebound from Friday's 2-week low of 1.1535 to 1.1609 Mon on broad-based usd's retreat signals choppy trading above October's 14-month 1.1525 bottom may continue, as long a previous res at 1.1625 holds, consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.1580/83 signals recovery over and heads back towards 1.1535.
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD to correct lower before staging a gradual recovery in 2022 – MUFG

During October the NZD/USD pair jumped from 0.6914 to 0.7149. Economists at MUFG Bank see downside risks initially given rate expectations could correct but RBNZ rate hike plans are set to continue encouraging demand for the kiwi next year. “Given we see global growth challenges persisting as supply-constraints problems are...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD risks extra losses below 1.1525 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD could weaken to the 1.1465 level if breaches 1.1525 in the near term. 24-hour view: “The sharp rebound in EUR to 1.1609 came as a surprise (we were expecting EUR to test the support at 1.1525). The rebound appears to be running ahead of itself and EUR is unlikely to advance much further. For today, EUR is more likely to trade between 1.1570 and 1.1630.”
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Market’s mood worsens ahead of Fed, NFP

The Bank of Australia dented the market’s sentiment with a dovish stance. Investors are now waiting for the US Federal Reserve and employment figures. EUR/USD remains unattractive for bulls, further consolidation expected. The EUR/USD is holding steady around the 1.1600 level, as the greenback trades with a firmer tone against...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD to see another leg lower after a brief rebound – Scotiabank

The Canadian dollar slips but holds range. In the view of economists at Scotiabank, the broader backdrop remains positive for the loonie. “CAD weakness looks somewhat excessive relative to modest losses in crude and still very supportive spreads.”. “The USD may stay relatively elevated ahead of the FOMC but the...
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Increasingly Bearish

Friday’s trading session strongly supported the EUR/USD's bearish outlook as the price fell to the 1.1535 support level, a 2-week low. The pair's attempts to rebound higher last week were rewarded by testing the 1.1692 resistance level, but the euro did not find any momentum to complete the rebound, which contributed to the move last Friday. The Forex market is expecting an important trading week, including a US Federal Reserve policy update and the announcement of US job numbers.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Drops 150 base points

The EUR/USD currency exchange rate started a decline on Friday morning, which received a major boost at 08:00 GMT. At that time, the German Preliminary GDP was released. The data revealed that GDP of Germany had increased by 1.8% instead of the forecast 2.2%. The news fueled a decline, which eventually reached the 1.1535 level.
DailyFx

EUR/USD Vulnerable to Renewed USD Volatility as FOMC Decision Nears

EUR/USD is likely to remain with a Fibonacci range. Retail traders continue to top up long positions. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. Last Thursday’s post-ECB euro rally has now been given back with EUR/USD now back below 1.1600 and...
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: November 2021

The euro was rather negative during most of the month of October, threatening the 1.15 handle. At this point, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and I think the most important thing that this chart can offer is an idea as to what is going on with the US dollar overall. After all, the majority of the US Dollar Index is greatly influenced by the EUR/USD pair, so if for no other reason than to get an idea as to what the greenback might do this month, you need to be paying attention to this chart.
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD rebounded to 1.1691 last week, but was rejected by 55 day EMA and fell sharply from there. It’s also kept inside near term falling channel. Thus outlook in the pair stays bearish. Initial bias is now on the downside this week for 1.1523 support. Break there will resume the fall from 1.2265, and that from 1.2348 too, for long term fibonacci level at 1.1289 next. For now, further decline is expected as long as 1.1691 resistance holds, in case of recovery.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Retreats after jump

The EUR/USD ended trading sideways in the range between the 1.1585/1.1590 and 1.1618/1.1625 zones. The rate ended it due to the release of the worse than forecast US Advance GDP data. The GDP caused a 110 pip jump up to the 1.1693 level. During the fundamental surge not only technical levels, but also the previous October high levels were passed.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to fall below the 1.16 level – Scotiabank

“We maintain a bearish view on the currency after yesterday’s ECB announcement. Lagarde did not push back on market rate hike expectations as the outlook on inflation remains highly uncertain – and a strong rebuke of market pricing could ‘backfire’. “Month-end trading and short-covering likely also conspired to the spike...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD breaks support at 1.1620/00

EURUSD breaks support at 1.1620/00 so this is now working as resistance. It is difficult to trade the pair as the daily ranges are small & we are mostly trading sideways. USDCAD shorts at first resistance at 1.2420/40 this trade worked perfectly on the collapse to 1.2370 & as far as first support at 1.2300/1.2280. Longs here also this trade worked perfectly on the bounce to 1.2370 for an easy 120 pip profit on the day.
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Remains Near 1.1620

Since the decline on October 25, the EUR/USD has continued to trade in range between the support of the 1.1585/1.1590 zone and the resistance of the 1.1618/1.1625 zone. Meanwhile, it has been spotted throughout the week that the hourly simple moving averages from time to time manage to impact the direction of the currency exchange rate.
investing.com

EUR/USD: Pair Could Break Either Way

After a short-term downward momentum in EUR/USD, a new sideways channel has been formed in the range of 1.1585/1.1625. There is an assumption that the price is flat due to the European Central Bank's (EC)s upcoming monetary policy meeting, leading to accumulation. Consequently, a bearish trend is likely to start with a sharp rise in speculation.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to decline towards the 1.1524 October low – Scotiabank

“The EUR’s bearish reversal is likely to extend past the high-figure zone after support at 1.1572, setting the 1.1524 October low in its sights.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/GBP, USD/CAD

EUR/GBP rises, German confidence unexpectedly improves, UK budget in focus. EUR/GBP is pushing a few pips higher as investors look ahead to the British government’s autumn budget. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will lay out his tax & spending plans for the coming year whilst the OBR will provide GDP and borrowing...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Three factors to drag the pair down – Danske Bank

In EUR/USD, economists at Danske Bank view flows, terms of trade (ToT) and levels as adding to downside risks. “In recent quarters, terms of trade have strongly improved for the US. We suspect this may be an effect from commodity exports and broad technology alike, whereas the euro area more so sees the negative effect from rising import prices.”
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CAD

Today is an FX education day and begins with EUR/USD. Yesterday ECB reported EUR/USD at 1.1618 while written yesterday was 1.1645 and 1.1609. Off 9 pips. Was the ECB wrong and me correct or was the ECB correct and me wrong. ECB says the price is a concertation procedure between...
