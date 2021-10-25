Flooding causing lane closures on Highway 99 in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Flooding caused lane closures on both northbound and southbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento on Sunday.

Caltrans said to expect significant delays between Fourth Avenue and Sutterville Road.

The rain shut down roads Sunday as nearby creeks swell . The flooded roadways have also caused problems for drivers, with some cars getting partially submerged .

As of 2:30 a.m. Monday, crews have not provided an update on Highway 99 conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

