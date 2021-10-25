CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flooding causing lane closures on Highway 99 in South Sacramento

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423uW6_0cbYHtZK00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Flooding caused lane closures on both northbound and southbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento on Sunday.

Caltrans said to expect significant delays between Fourth Avenue and Sutterville Road.

Sacramento breaks all-time one-day rainfall record set in 1880

The rain shut down roads Sunday as nearby creeks swell . The flooded roadways have also caused problems for drivers, with some cars getting partially submerged .

As of 2:30 a.m. Monday, crews have not provided an update on Highway 99 conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

