Flooding causing lane closures on Highway 99 in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Flooding caused lane closures on both northbound and southbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento on Sunday.
Caltrans said to expect significant delays between Fourth Avenue and Sutterville Road.Sacramento breaks all-time one-day rainfall record set in 1880
The rain shut down roads Sunday as nearby creeks swell . The flooded roadways have also caused problems for drivers, with some cars getting partially submerged .
As of 2:30 a.m. Monday, crews have not provided an update on Highway 99 conditions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
