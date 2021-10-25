CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZIM Kingston Cargo Fire Stabilized, Canadian Coast Guard Says

By Mike Schuler
Cover picture for the articleThe fire on board the containership ZIM Kingston is reported to be stabilized and the ship secured, the Canadian Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon. The ship remains at anchor at Constance Bank off of Victoria, British Columbia. The anchor handling tugs Maersk Tender, Maersk Trader, and offshore tug Atlantic...

