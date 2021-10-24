CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tankers Are Denied Entry Into Sudan’s Territorial Waters

By Reuters
gcaptain.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Sudan decided to halt the entry of vessels carrying fuel into its territorial waters to avoid...

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly.The declaration by the Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighboring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then.The United States has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office,...
POLITICS
AFP

Sudan mediators hit 'hurdles' after coup

Just over a week after Sudan's top general locked up political leaders and seized power sparking mass protests and a deadly crackdown, mediators are seeking to restore the transition to civilian rule. - 'Burnt' - It triggered nationwide mass protests against the military -- demonstrations met by a deadly crackdown by security forces, resulting in at least a dozen people killed and scores wounded.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Territorial Waters#Tankers#Reuters#Asharq Tv
The Independent

US envoy urges Sudan general to restore civilian-led govt

A senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday urged Sudan’s top general to restore the country's civilian-led government as mediation efforts pressed on to resolve the civilian-military dispute that was capped by last week’s coup in the African nation.U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffery Feltman said Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan should allow Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Cabinet to resume their work and release government officials and politicians detained in connection with the takeover.Hamdok has been under house arrest since the military takeover, led by Burhan, though he has been allowed to meet with visiting foreign mediators. The...
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance

Ethiopia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday and ordered residents of Addis Ababa to prepare to defend their neighbourhoods amid fears that Tigrayan rebels were heading for the capital. - Rebel gains - Earlier Tuesday, officials in Addis Ababa announced new security measures for the city's five million residents, requiring that all firearms be registered within two days.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
POLITICS
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Calls mounting for removing Lebanon minister over Gulf row

Pressure is mounting on Lebanese leaders to remove a Cabinet minister whose comments on the war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia The head of the country’s Maronite Catholic Church called for “decisive action” in his Sunday sermon, suggesting he wanted the minister to resign.Cardinal Bechara Rai said the crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations threatens to undermine the interests of thousands of Lebanese living there, as well as businesses in Lebanon that depend on the region. “We look forward to the President and the Prime Minister and all those concerned to take...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS
gcaptain.com

DP World To Develop Seaports In Indonesia

By Tassia Sipahutar (Bloomberg) –Indonesia’s newly established wealth fund signed an agreement with Dubai port operator DP World to develop seaports in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Under the agreement, Indonesia Investment Authority and DP World, one of the biggest global port operators, will form a consortium to explore long-term investment...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
mymixfm.com

Sudan’s political turmoil

(Reuters) – The military has seized power in Sudan, derailing a transition that began after long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir was overthrown following popular protests in 2019. Below is a timeline of the country’s political upheavals:. Dec 19, 2018 – Hundreds protest in the northern city of Atbara against soaring bread...
WORLD
Reuters

Sudan coup throws rock into choppy Nile waters

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - From the times of the pharaohs, the Nile has been a source of life and wealth to millions. With populations soaring along its 6,700-kilometre length, it is increasingly a source of tension. A coup in Sudan raises the odds that disagreements, particularly over Ethiopia’s building of a massive hydroelectric dam, become confrontation.
AFRICA
gcaptain.com

Danish Frigate Deploys on Anti-Piracy Operation in Gulf of Guinea

The Danish frigate Esbern Snare is en route to the Gulf of Guinea to join the international fight against piracy. The frigate departed Naval Base Frederikshavn on Sunday with approximately 175 personnel comprising the permanent crew, military police, an expanded medical team, and a detachment of naval special forces. The vessel, equipped with a helicopter, is expected to arrive in the region in November and stay for approximately six months.
MILITARY
Shore News Network

International reaction to Sudan’s military coup

(Reuters) – Following are international reactions to the military coup in Sudan, where soldiers on Monday arrested members of a transitional government meant to guide the country to democracy. UNITED STATES. The U.S. government is “deeply alarmed” by reports of a military takeover, which is contrary to the will of...
WORLD
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy