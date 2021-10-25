CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Stripping military bases of Confederate names stirs passions

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSTONE, Va. (AP) — Civil War history casts a long shadow in Virginia, the birthplace...

www.timesdaily.com

americanmilitarynews.com

At least 3 people wrongly given COVID shots at military base

At least three people, and potentially more, were wrongly given COVID-19 vaccine shots instead of an entirely different vaccine at the Lewis Main Exchange at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington, reports first revealed this week. The U.S. Army is currently investigating the incident.
TACOMA, WA
dallassun.com

Sudanese leader confirms commitment to deal on Russian military base construction

Khartoum [Sudan], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Sudan is committed to its obligations regarding the construction of a Russian naval base in the country and will implement the agreement, armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in an interview with Sputnik.
MILITARY
Built in the Bay

From military base to National Landmark, the Presidio reflects the story of America's military and industrial expansion

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) America, as an international power, has grown tremendously over the past 200 years. The early frontier era gave way to a more industrialized form of war with the Civil War and Spanish-American war, which in turn transitioned into the modern era of international power with war as an industry in and of itself.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
State
Virginia State
Bangor Daily News

Joshua Chamberlain may not be the best choice for renaming a military base

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. When we first read about Mainers who would like to see a military base renamed after Joshua Chamberlain as part of the...
BREWER, ME
Birmingham Star

Kyrgyzstan not to host U.S. military base: President

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): There will be no U.S. military base in Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Zhaparov said here Saturday. "We have a Russian base in Kant city. We don't need an American military base in the country. One military base is enough for us," Zhaparov said at his annual press conference, adding that the agreement with the United States on the latter's military base located outside Bishkek ended years ago.
MILITARY
GovExec.com

Afghan Families Move From U.S. Military Bases to Neighborhoods

This story was originally posted by Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. Thousands who fled Afghanistan are leaving U.S. military bases and arriving in local communities for resettlement. Movement out of the bases resumed after a measles outbreak delayed the resettlement of Afghans who helped the United States...
MILITARY
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s military bases are some of the most vulnerable to climate change | Column

In the Pentagon's Climate Risk Analysis released earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote, "To keep the nation secure, we must tackle the existential threat of climate change.". The landmark report identified climate-security threats, including rising temperatures as well as more frequent, intense, and unpredictable extreme weather events that...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts

China's growing military muscle and its drive to end America predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. American officials see trouble quickly accumulating on multiple fronts — Beijing s expanding nuclear arsenal, its advances in space, cyber and missile technologies, and threats to Taiwan "The pace at which China is moving is stunning," says Gen. John Hyten, the No. 2-ranking U.S. military officer, who previously commanded U.S. nuclear forces and oversaw Air Force space operations.At stake is a potential shift in the global balance of power that has favored the United States for decades.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Press

Air Force prepares for disciplinary action as vaccination deadline nears

Airmen who don't get a final dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday will face disciplinary action, the Air Force says. Exactly what that discipline will be depends on the advice of the first colonel in an airman's chain of command who has the authority to convene a special court martial, as well as the judge advocate general staff. "This is about force health protection — not punishment," said ...
HAMPTON, VA
The Independent

Military weighs penalties for those who refuse COVID vaccine

As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders must now wrestle with the fate of those who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions, and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally.The vast majority of the active duty force has received at least one shot, but tens of thousands have not. For some it may be a career-ending decision. Others could face transfers, travel restrictions, limits on deployments and requirements to repay bonuses.Exemption decisions for medical, religious and administrative reasons will be made by unit commanders around the...
MILITARY
Times Daily

Competitive Virginia governor's race to test Biden's appeal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The first major test of how voters feel about Joe Biden's presidency is unfolding in Virginia, where a governor's race that was supposed to be a comfortable win for Democrats is instead ending in suspense.
VIRGINIA STATE
Times Daily

Bomb targeting security forces wounds 13 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb injured 13 people Tuesday when it exploded near a vehicle carrying security forces in a bazaar in southwest Pakistan, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

A day late, Israeli minister in wheelchair can access COP26

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's energy minister, who uses a wheelchair, was able to attend the global climate summit Tuesday, after police prevented her from reaching the venue.
WORLD
Times Daily

German charged with membership in foreign terror groups

BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a German woman with membership in two foreign terrorist groups, violating weapons law and committing her son as a fighter to a foreign terrorist group.
EUROPE
Times Daily

Alabama chief dies of COVID-19, regretted vaccine choice

IDER, Ala. (AP) — A small-town Alabama police chief who died of COVID-19 loved the community he served and regretted his decision against getting vaccinated, his widow said.
ALABAMA STATE

