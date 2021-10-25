CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local 4 sports top performances of the week

By Dustin Nolan
 8 days ago

We had some outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week.

Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is United Township’s sophomore quarterback Matthew Kelley, who threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns against Sterling Friday night.

Our next top performer is Galesburg’s quarterback Tristan Legate, who threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns in the Silver Streaks 63-0 win over Alleman on Friday night.

And our final top performer of the week is Rock Island’s quarterback Eli Reese, who threw for 221 yard and two touchdowns, Reese also found the endzone once on the ground as well in the Rocks 56-26 win over Quincy on Friday night.

DAVENPORT, IA
