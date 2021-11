Baton Rouge, La. – LSU forward Tinaya Alexander was named to the First Team All-SEC on Sunday morning prior to the start of the SEC Tournament. Alexander, a native of Reading, Berkshire, England, was one of four forwards selected to the first team based on votes by head coaches around the league. Alexander has registered a career high 23 points this season with nine goals and five assists. She’s averaging 0.53 goals per game which ranks as the fourth highest average in the SEC this season.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO