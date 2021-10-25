Watch: Market Movers Asia, Oct 25-29: Oil supply in focus amid winter heating, soaring jet fuel demand
By Vandana Sebastian
On this week's Platts Market Movers Asia with Editor Vandana Sebastian: Jet fuel demand is expected to surge further in the coming months as travel rules ease and vaccination rates pick up. (00:11) Other highlights from Asia's commodity markets:. *Chinese oil majors to announce Q3 results (01:03) *Steel production...
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
The U.S. propane market is headed for 'armageddon' this winter, according to the research firm, IHS Markit Ltd. Residential propane prices nationwide are currently at their highest level for the month of October since 2011. It comes amid soaring demand and as the energy source is in short supply. This all could lead to some regions experiencing shortages before winter ends. President and CEO of Suburban Propane Michael Stivala joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
China's steel and iron ore prices slumped to multi-month lows Nov. 2, dragged by the declines in both the futures and physical markets, on the back of production cuts, power issues, falling steel demand, and an oversupply of iron ore; among others.
Strong palm oil offtake seen in October due to festival season demand. India's recent limits on edible oil stocks are not expected to slow palm oil imports in the near term, but harsher restrictions could backfire on the domestic supply chain at a time when the country is facing soaring food inflation and markets are in the middle of a festive season, trade sources told S&P Global Platts.
PDH plants returning from maintenance lift average runs by 18 percentage points. China's end-year demand for propane, lasting through the new year, will be boosted by propane dehydrogenation plants ramping up operating rates after returning from maintenance and households heating up during a cold winter, trade sources said, keeping regional prices supported.
(Nov 2): Oil prices settled higher on Monday as expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped reverse initial losses caused by the release of fuel reserves by No. 1 world energy consumer China. Brent crude futures...
Goal is to produce 2.2 million mt/year of hydrogen for export. Green hydrogen demand seen rising as part of energy transition. Australia's Fortescue Future Industries plans to invest as much as $8.4 billion to build a project for producing green hydrogen in Argentina, with a target of reaching output of 2.2 million mt/year for export by 2030, the Argentinian government said Nov. 1.
Crude oil futures extended gains in mid-morning trade in Asia Nov. 2 after a bullish overnight session, as supply remained tight amid ongoing outages in Africa and ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. At 11:10 am...
As world leaders meet in Glasgow, Scotland, for the closely-watched UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, policymakers face squaring a big circle over pledges to relegate fossil fuels to history and the global need for reliable, low-cost energy supplies.
Singapore bunker market resilient despite COVID-related hurdles. Global bunker trader Sing Fuels has eyes set on new geographic forays and diversification of product offerings, as it strengthens its commitment toward the environment while the shipping industry embraces cleaner fuels, top company executives told S&P Global Platts in an interview.
Asian markets mostly fell Tuesday as traders held back ahead of this week's key central bank meetings that are expected to see officials begin withdrawing their vast pandemic-era financial support, while keeping a wary eye on inflation and supply chain snarls. Another record close on Wall Street provided a fruitful...
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $85 a barrel on Tuesday, not far from a multi-year high, supported by signs that supply from OPEC and other producers is falling short as demand recovers from the worst of the pandemic. The increase in OPEC's oil output in October undershot the rise planned...
The pace of wheat sales from Russia for marketing year 2021-22 (July-June) remained weak as the world's largest wheat exporter further raised taxes on exports. During July 1-Oct. 28, Russia exported 15.3 million mt of wheat, down 14% over the...
Equinor has awarded pre-front end engineering and design contracts for its planned H2H Saltend 600-MW low-carbon hydrogen production plant in the UK to three companies, it said Nov. 2. The contractors will provide design proposals for the proposed...
China's Ministry of Commerce will award up to 243 million mt of crude import quotas to the country's qualified refineries in 2022, the ministry said on its website Nov. 2. The total volume will remain unchanged from 2021 levels. Qualified...
