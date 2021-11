Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

