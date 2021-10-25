Goddard program tells the stories of historic foods

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
Are you looking for THE best green chile in Colorado? Obviously, it is hard to award, as there are plenty of stellar recipes around the Centennial State. However, there is one place, in particular, that stands out in our mind, which is this unassuming Colorado restaurant that serves the best green chile you have ever tried:
For most Montanans, Coram is a place they drive by on their way to the heart of Glacier National Park — if they’ve even heard of it at all. With a population of less than 500, it’s the definition of a tiny town. And while you might not think of it as a destination, if you love fantastic food and locally produced whiskey, you might want to spend some time there before your next trip to Glacier or Flathead Lake.
Fascinating facts about food in America – how and where it is grown and who produces it – are at your fingertips in a new resource produced by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. Food and Farm Facts helps answer questions that learners of all ages may have, including...
COLUMBIA — The evolution of Columbia’s LGBTQ movement can be traced through defunct nightclubs, historic churches and the state’s flagship university. It’s a web of people, places and events that until now has never been fully chronicled. But a partnership between Historic Columbia and the University of South Carolina is bringing those moments and memories together in the most comprehensive initiative ever undertaken to examine the city’s LGBTQ landscape.
Former Gresham City Councilor dies with wife by his side Monday, Oct. 18, after a life well-lived. Richard "Dick" Strathern loved to tell stories — it be hard not to as he spent a lifetime collecting them. The Gresham resident worked as a teacher, seminar leader, director of human resources,...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are plenty of ghost stories to be told on the Gulf Coast around Halloween, and the home of Kate Shephard, an Alabama school teacher, is no exception. Long before what we know today as Mobile’s Kate Shepard Elementary School, a young Kate Shepard ran a school out of a home on Monterey […]
When I look back upon my childhood I have many wonderful memories. Camping trips that I took with my family, adventures had while hiking up the mountain across the road from my house, canoe trips and ice hockey in the backyard. It was truly a wonderful life that I had as a child.
WORCESTER — While his legacy extends far into outer space, Robert H. Goddard, known as the father of modern rocket propulsion, has origins squarely in Central Massachusetts, specifically in Worcester. Born in 1882, Goddard's work helped to usher in the Space Age. His 1920 report laid out his mathematical theory...
Being Halloween weekend, The Mike & Carla Morning Show took calls from listeners with their own ghost stories…some that will actually raise the hairs on the back of your neck! Listen to the segment from this morning!
Several years ago, the late George Fletcher lost a pig on his way to the Pig and Pepper Festival at the Nashoba Ski area. He was borrowing the animal from a farm in Tyngsborough and on his way to the event, he stopped at his house to hose off the pig in the back of his pick up truck.
Mitchel Wu creates and crafts interesting stories using toy photography, a relatively new art form. He captures the illusion of motion and emotion where none exists, bringing new life to the world. He’s taken photos for an impressive list of clients, including Disney, Marvel, Hot Wheels, and Hasbro. His toy...
Imagine owning a pair of shoes that speak for themselves, each rooted in a unique story. Imagine what it feels like to wear these unique pieces of art as you take the world in stride. Welcome to Connor King’s world. Owing to a spark of creativity that took over his...
Louisiana has its fair share of historic restaurants that have withstood the test of time. These are the types of restaurants that only get better with age, and that’s certainly the case with this iconic restaurant in Shreveport, home to one of the most unique sandwiches in the state. During...
10-year-old Amy Renee Mihaljevic lived with her parents and her 13-year-old brother Jason in Bay Village, Ohio. Every day at 3 pm, the siblings would call their mother Margaret at work to let her know they had returned home from school safely. But on October 27, 1989, she received a very different call.
A Reddit post has gone viral after video footage showed numerous rats roaming around in a Washington, D.C. branch of Popeyes. Published to the subreddit thread r/PublicFreakout, the poster captioned the video, “Popeyes Plague Rats vs.The Most Honest Man In Food Delivery.”. The man originally posted the video to TikTok...
I've lived here in Northwest Louisiana my entire 58 years and have never heard this story before today. I consider myself one to normally be up on all the legends and folktale about our area here in Northwest Louisiana, but this one escaped me. My guess is that most others have never heard the story either.
Black Mafia Family was founded in 1989 by brothers Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and quickly became one of the largest drug trafficking and money laundering operations in the country. Like BMF First Lady Tonesa Welch explained in a recent interview with HipHopDX, the money and...
