Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal

By caleb
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Deadline driven, President Joe Biden brought two pivotal senators —...

Washington Post

Joe Manchin throws a verbal bomb at progressives and accidentally hits the centrists

Sen. Joe Manchin III just issued a lengthy statement to reporters in which he declared, with great dramatic flourish, that he will not support the Build Back Better social policy bill if it doesn’t meet various specifications, while sternly lecturing progressives in the process. The West Virginia Democrat blasted the package for unspecified fiscal “gimmicks” that, he said, put paying for it in peril.
ABC News

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

WASHINGTON -- Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week. The West Virginia...
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
The Independent

Manchin rebuffs progressives, wavers on Biden's big package

Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday it's “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, dashing hopes for swift resolution as he wavered over President Joe Biden s broader $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.The West Virginia Democrat's announcement comes as Democrats want a signal from Manchin that he will support Biden's big package. He's one of two key holdout senators whose votes are needed to secure the deal and push it toward passage. Instead, Manchin rebuffed progressive Democrats to quit holding “hostage” the slimmer public works bill as negotiations continue on the broader package. "Enough is enough,"...
MarketWatch

Manchin calls for infrastructure vote, noncommittal on social-spending bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, a key West Virginia Democrat, on Monday called for a House vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, and said he wouldn't support a larger social-spending bill without more details. Speaking on Capitol Hill, Manchin said he won't support the so-called reconciliation legislation without knowing how it would "impact our debt and our economy." Democrats have been planning to try again this week to advance both bills. The infrastructure bill passed the Senate earlier this year but intraparty divisions among Democrats has slowed progress on the bigger measure.
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
recordargusnews.com

Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, but still must win votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he and Democrats in Congress have reached a “historic“ framework for his sweeping domestic policy package. But he still needs to lock down votes from key colleagues for what’s now a dramatically scaledback bill. Eager to have a deal in hand before his departure late in the day for global summits, […]
