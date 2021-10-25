CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan vigil prays for missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 8 days ago

HART, Mich. (AP) — More than 100 people gathered Sunday in a small...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hart, MI
Society
State
Michigan State
City
Hart, MI
Local
Michigan Society
The Hill

American Airlines cancels another 250 flights

American Airlines canceled another 250 flights on Monday, continuing a weeklong span of flight cancellations due to staffing shortages and bad weather at its hub airports, CNN reported. The airline said it canceled 1,058 flights on Sunday, which doubled the number of cancellations on Friday and Saturday. About 10 percent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - More than 100 global leaders have pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests. The promise, made in a joint statement issued...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vigil#Missionary#Missionaries#Western Michigan#Haiti#Ap
NBC News

Yahoo pulls out of China amid 'challenging' environment

Yahoo said Tuesday said it plans to pull out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”. The company said in a statement that its services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of Nov. 1. “In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy