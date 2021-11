SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP — The Reynolds High School Class of 1970 celebrated a 50-plus 1 class reunion the weekend of Sept. 24 through 26. Throughout the weekend, classmates met at the Bridgeworks for a mixer, then had dinner Saturday at Tara, and brunch at Joe & Co. Sunday. Classmates who attended the dinner included (front, from left) Linda (Eddy) Stanford, […]

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 DAYS AGO