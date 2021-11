Titi Ogufere is the very definition of a multi-hyphenate. The interior designer is the founder of Design Week Lagos and the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria, not to mention the 21st president of the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers. Ogufere also is the creator of a new Netflix show about Nigerian design called “Made by Design,” due to launch worldwide in the coming weeks. She describes her design taste and style as “rooted in an Afromodernism that is grounded in true African traditions” and “inspired by our landscape, our histories, and our traditions—the symbolism and geometry of Aso-oke fabrics, the intricacy and drama of basket weaving, the dynamic graphic gestures of traditional sculptures and devotional objects from this region.” She loves a clean, impeccably styled space that is characterized by a combination of bold elements and neutral tones. “My favorite designers to use in projects are Jomo Tariku, Bibi Seck and Ini Archibong; I also often create my own bespoke pieces for projects,” she says.

DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO