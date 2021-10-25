CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Department of Aging: Medicare open enrollment begins

By Record-Argus staff reports
 8 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging reminds consumers that the annual open enrollment period...

WMDT.com

Open enrollment begins Monday for Md. health plans

BALTIMORE, Md. – Open enrollment for the 2022 plan year begins on Monday for Marylanders in need of affordable healthcare. This year, many will be able to get a health plan for as little as $1 a month. Officials say there are now savings available for households at all income levels, and a new Maryland law allows for adults ages 18 to 34 to get discounts on top of other savings.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Local News

Medicare open enrollment with resources available to local seniors

WEST CHESTER — State Rep. Dianne Herrin, D-Chester, is reminding greater West Chester area residents that the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period will run through Dec. 7. “This is your opportunity to ensure your current coverage meets your needs and to make any changes for plans starting in the new year,” Herrin said.
NBC4 Columbus

Medicare Open Enrollment is Now, Free Help from HealthMarkets

We passed a pretty big date on the calendar, one that everyone on Medicare needs to know. As of October 15, open enrollment is open. That means now is the time to review your coverage, make any changes, and submit your plan. A great place to turn for professional, educated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri is offering free help with Medicare open enrollment

Medicare open enrollment is open through December 7. Part D drug coverage and Medicare Advantage plans can be changed during this time. Scott Miniea, the executive director of the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, says it offers free help to eligible residents and their caregivers. Questions can be asked and...
MISSOURI STATE
theroanokestar.com

Confused By Medicare Options? Here’s What To Know As Open Enrollment Arrives

Each year, an important window of opportunity arrives for current Medicare beneficiaries as well as those about to enroll in the government’s health insurance program for older Americans. It’s the Medicare open enrollment period, which runs annually from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. During that time, new enrollments are allowed...
HEALTH
Austin Daily Herald

Minnesota’s open enrollment for health coverage begins next week

Starting Monday, Nov. 1, Minnesotans can find and enroll in affordable, comprehensive health and dental coverage through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace. MNsure’s open enrollment period is the annual opportunity for Minnesotans to sign up, change plans, or renew their current private health insurance. “Whether you’re looking for the first...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Open enrollment begins for federal health care marketplace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials urged Wisconsinites to sign up for health coverage on the federal marketplace during open enrollment, which launched Monday. All Wisconsinites are eligible to be enrolled in one of the health plans from Monday through Jan 15, 2022. Those who already have health insurance through this marketplace can renew it, change it or update their plans, Governor Tony Evers explained.
MADISON, WI
theirregular.com

Open enrollment for Mainers’ affordable health care begins November 1

FARMINGTON — Open Enrollment for 2022 health coverage will look different this year as Maine individuals and families will be able to use the Marketplace called “CoverME.gov” to explore health plan options, and shop and enroll in insurance with many qualifying for Federal financial assistance to make premiums more affordable.
MAINE STATE
Concord Monitor

As open enrollment begins, premiums may be lower

Granite Staters searching for an insurance plan this year might notice a decline in monthly costs. Monday harkens in a new open enrollment period for Affordable Care Act marketplaces. Data released from the U.S. Department of Health show that New Hampshire residents are expected to save an average of $80 a month on premiums due to expanded health care subsidies in the American Rescue Plan.
ECONOMY
WUKY

Open enrollment begins on state healthcare exchange

Open enrollment on the state’s health insurance exchange website kynect.ky.gov started Monday. Governor Andy Beshear announced last October that the portal, which was first launched by his father Governor Steve Beshear in 2013 and subsequently shut down by Governor Matt Bevin, would be back online. "We encourage everyone to look...
HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Open Enrollment Begins For Maryland Residents In Need Of Health Coverage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland residents can now sign up for coverage through the state’s health insurance portal. The window for open enrollment through Maryland Health Connection, the state-run health insurance marketplace, runs from Monday through Jan. 15, 2022. Coverage will begin Jan. 1 for plans selected before Dec. 31, and Feb. 1 for plans selected through Jan. 15. Medicaid recipients are welcome to enroll any time. Depending on their income, some residents may even be eligible to get health coverage for costs as low as $1 a month. Residents are encouraged to visit the state’s website to learn more about the range of coverage options available to them. Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, said insurers have expanded their options for residents this year. “It’s so important to make sure you and your loved ones have health coverage,” Eberle said. Marylanders can learn more about health coverage, get their questions answered and speak with trained experts through Maryland Health Connection’s website. Residents can also get help by calling the toll-free number 1-855-642-8572.
MARYLAND STATE
WILX-TV

Watching Your Wallet: Medicare open enrollment runs through Dec. 7

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Open enrollment for Medicare is underway now through Dec. 7. Medicare open enrollment lets you do a few things this time of year. You can change Part D plans, Part C plans, go from a Medicare Advantage plan to Original Medicare or vice versa. Michael Joyce,...
LANSING, MI
Destin Log

JUST PLAIN TALK: 2022 Medicare Open Enrollment, changes announced

For those already 65, Medicare Open Enrollment will continue until Dec. 7. If you turn 65 later this year or next year, your initial open enrollment lasts from three months before your birthday month and ends three months after your birthday month. While the enrollment periods, co-pays, deductible limits, and coverage amounts can be daunting, any Medicare headaches pale compared to buying individual health insurance.
HEALTH
nbc25news.com

Medicare scammers target Michigan seniors during open enrollment period

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan seniors should be wary of scammers posing as Medicare representatives, officials said Wednesday. The warning comes as Medicare Open Enrollment begins, allowing seniors to register for Medicare health plans through Dec. 7. “Medicare Open Enrollment should be a time when Michigan’s seniors can find security in...
MICHIGAN STATE

