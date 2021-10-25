Series Preview

In commemoration of Veteran’s Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteran and the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. Army Specialist Shoshana Johnson was traveling in a convoy in Iraq in 2003...
When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
If you’re a Marine Corps aviator, you’ve likely heard tales of Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, one of the service’s greatest pilots. Boyington’s exploits during World War II became so famous that they were made into a TV show. But behind the scenes, his leadership vastly helped the Allies in the...
The battle over how we teach our country’s past is raging in a new round of History Wars. The United States is confronting the legacies of slavery as never before. This national reconsideration has been prompted by police killings of unarmed Black men and the “1619 Project,” published by “The New York Times,” which reexamines the history of slavery in the United States.
"It’s okay. We deserve it." I never hesitate to identify as a Bastard. More than once I’ve heard surprised reactions to the moniker. Should the term “Bastards” be changed? Isn’t it insensitive at best or inflammatory at worst? I would argue that not using “Task Force Bastard” is a disservice to the military, our soldiers, and our unit’s heritage, although I acknowledge that most don’t know the history behind the name. If they did I’m certain they’d use the term out of a sense of duty.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Marine Corps on Friday released an updated tattoo policy that once again permits full arm sleeve tattoos, which were prohibited for the past five years. Marine Corps Bulletin 1020 released Oct. 29, 2021...
On the night of Jan. 8, 1811, a mixed-race man named Charles Deslondes led a group of people in an attack on a plantation owner in lower Louisiana that became the largest uprising of enslaved people in American history, and the first that required the intervention of the U.S. Army.
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1517, Martin Luther began the Protestant Reformation by nailing a proclamation -- the 95 theses -- to the door of a church in Wittenberg, Germany. In 1864, Nevada was admitted to the United States as the 36th state. In 1926,...
The aircraft F4U Corsair was developed by the US Navy as a carrier-based fighter, but with no immediate plan for it to go to the Marines. During World War II nothing better symbolized the Marine fighter aviation than the Vought F4U-1 Corsair, the aircraft destined to supersede the F4F Wildcat as the standard aircraft of Marine fighting squadrons.
On Nov. 2, 2000, American astronaut Bill Shepherd and two Russian cosmonauts, Yuri Gidzenko (gihd-ZEENG’-koh) and Sergei Krikalev (SUR’-gay KREE’-kuh-lev), became the first residents of the international space station. On this date:. In 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, New Jersey. In 1889,...
Comments / 1